WWE

Samoa Joe Wins ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite and New Wrestler Debuts

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the main event of the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Susuki to capture the Ring of Honor Television Title in a hard-hitting match that includes numerous exchanges...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 2

PWMania

WWE Schedule Update On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE is still uncertain about Roman Reigns' future

Since Roman Reigns returned after a small hiatus following the outbreak of the pandemic, he has never stopped for a second, elevating the WWE and its character, also thanks to the help of Paul Heyman. In fact, the two teamed up and the Big Dog became the Tribal Chief, then forming the Bloodline stable together with its cousins, the Usos, to dominate Friday Night SmackDown, and if necessary also Monday Night Raw.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Name Working With AEW Two Weeks After Working At WrestleMania

Welcome to your new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot of things for the wrestling world. One of the most important is allowing wrestlers and people in the wrestling industry a new place to work outside of WWE. AEW is going to need to bring in some people to work in front of and behind the camera and now they have done just that, including someone who has been with WWE very recently.
WWE
Person
Sonjay Dutt
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Satnam Singh
Person
Jay Lethal
Yardbarker

'Young Rock' teases The Rock vs. Roman Reigns WWE WrestleMania match

A future WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns was teased during a scene on this week's episode of "Young Rock." The sixth episode of the show's second season aired on Tuesday night. During the program, Rock was just beginning his wrestling training with his father, Rocky Johnson, at the time. He's later shown with his family watching Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) wrestle at the Royal Rumble on television. A young Joe Anoaʻi (Roman Reigns) is watching the event as well. Joe jumps on Rock's shoulders and asks for someone to give him a Samoan Drop. When no one responds, he asks them all to "acknowledge" him.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Vs Roman Reigns For Undisputed WWE Title Set For UK

WWE has announced the top matches for their upcoming live events in the UK and France. WWE will run Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28; The O2 Arena in London, England on Friday, April 29; Paris, France at the Accor Arena on Saturday, April 30; and the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena on Sunday, May 1 in Leipzig, Germany.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation On Tony Khan’s Next “Huge” Announcement

It was revealed during the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite that President Tony Khan will be making another “huge” announcement on next week’s show. Khan previously revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor during a segment on Dynamite. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what Khan’s follow-up announcement could be:
WWE
Yardbarker

Coffin Match, Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Bouts Set For 4/20 AEW Dynamite

The April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be a big one, with two qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, a Coffin Match, and another special announcement from AEWW president Tony Khan. As announced during the April 13 episode, next week will see two qualifying matches...
WWE
PWMania

Debut and First-Time-Ever Match Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Two more matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. CM Punk took to Twitter over the weekend and tagged several AEW stars for a potential match on this week’s show – ROH & AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Penta Oscuro, Kyle O’Reilly, Tony Nese, Dustin Rhodes, Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, John Silver, and The Young Bucks, anyone except Eddie Kingston.
WWE
PWMania

Opener and More For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Revealed

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with an in-ring promo by W. Morrissey. The following has also been announced for tonight’s show:. * The return of Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge with the AAA Reina de Reinas Title and the ROH World Women’s Title on the line.
WWE
PWMania

Danhausen Curses William Regal After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

After the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, there was an in-ring promo segment with the Blackpool Combat Club and Danhausen. Danhausen ended up cursing William Regal because Regal wouldn’t give up his suit to Danhausen. However, Bryan Danielson asked for mercy and Danhusen then un-cursed Regal.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
India
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Viewership Numbers for AEW Dynamite on TBS for April 13, 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com is reporting the April 13, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS had 977,000 viewers, with a 0.37 (486,000) in the P18-49 demo. This week’s rating is down from last week’s 989,000 viewers (0.38 P28-49 demo), and is the lowest demo since March 2, 2022.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Feels Fans Should Give Satnam Singh A Chance

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star QT Marshall talked about Satnam Singh’s debut on the April 13th 2022 edition of Dynamite:. “He was the first ever Indian born NBA draftee from India. He’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there. Obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him. Listen, he’s brand new. You gotta give him a chance.”
NBA
PWMania

Kurt Angle Speaks Out On Contract Talks With WWE In 2002

Kurt Angle looked back on his rookie contract with WWE during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. After climbing up the ranks in WWE after making his debut in 1998, by the time 2002 came about, he was a main event player and wanted to get paid. “Well,...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – April 13, 2022

For all intents and purposes, this is a PPV card tonight. What a show tonight we’ve got coming from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana!. Match #1. CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro w/ Alex Abrahantes. The crowd is hot, and the crowd is split right down the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Satnam Singh’s Debut With AEW

This week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS ended with the debut of former basketball player Satnam Singh, who was signed by AEW back in September. Following Samoa Joe’s ROH World Television Title win over Minoru Suzuki in the main event, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt introduced their surprise for Joe – Singh. Joe was then destroyed by Singh and beat up by the trio before Dynamite went off the air.
