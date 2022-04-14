ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Central Texans being warned about post-storm scammers

By Rissa Shaw
KWTX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hail rained down furiously on Central Texas Tuesday, damaging thousands of roofs across the area. As Central Texans pick up the pieces, experts are warning about companies, and individuals, looking to take advantage of vulnerable storm victims. Tony LeNoir, President and Owner of Cen-Tex Roof...

CBS19

BBB advises storm victims to be on the lookout for scammers

TYLER, Texas — Approximately 20 tornadoes were reported across Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. And although East Texans are not strangers to storm damage, Better Business Bureau advises residents to be on the lookout for storm chasers who show up unannounced, offer to repair storm damage for a low price, require advance payment and make big promises on which they have no intention of delivering.
TYLER, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man survives tornado clinging to a tree trunk

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The Prado brothers spent Wednesday, April 13, searching through debris of what was once their home. They don’t speak English and their nephew, Jose Perez, translated for them, telling KWTX they didn’t know the storm was coming. “They weren’t expected [sic] something this bad...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

WATCH: Storms spawn tornadoes across Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As tornadoes tore across the state on Monday evening, Texans and storm chasers took to social media to share what was happening in their backyard. Here’s a look at some of those videos and photos shared online:
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Catfish to return to Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes will begin soon. Starting the week of April 15, TPWD will begin stocking thousands of catfish at 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Seven RVs destroyed, damaged in morning fire in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire in Hewitt lead to at least seven RV’s damaged Monday . Multiple fire stations responded at around 4 a.m. at Crestview RV in the 600 block of Enterprise Boulevard, off Southbound I-35. A total of three RV’s were destroyed and a...
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

Conditional severe weather risk today, better severe weather chances Tuesday

We’re expecting a bumpy start to this work week weather wise as we’ll have three separate chances of severe storms over the coming next 72 hours. Although at least a part of Central Texas is under the risk of severe weather on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the highest severe weather potential comes on Tuesday. Today’s severe weather risk is HIGHLY conditional; storms could not form at all but they’ll be strong if they do. Morning temperatures today in the upper 60s and low 70s with cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A dry line will surge into Central Texas this afternoon and that’ll help to boost temperatures west of Highway 281 into the low-to-mid 90s but it could also kick off storm chances ahead of it after about 4 PM. The cap, which is a layer of warm air aloft in the atmosphere that helps to prevent storms from forming, is expected to be strong enough to prevent storms from getting going. IF storms get going, the isolated storms will likely contain large hail, ping-pong ball sized or larger, with gusty winds between 60 and 65 MPH possible too. Any storms that form should dissipate a few hours after sunset.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans will have an opportunity to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free from April 23 to the 25th. “Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texans receive new property appraisals and many are not happy

(KWTX) - Property value appraisals have made their way to Central Texas mailboxes, and most property owners aren’t happy. The notices are on par with what local County Appraisal District Chief Appraisers shared with KWTX in recent weeks, up an average of 30 percent over the past year. “I...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Tuesday’s tornadoes confirmed, EF-3 rating for tornado near Salado

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Clean up from Tuesday’s storms is underway and the National Weather Service in Fort Worth will conduct damage assessments starting today to determine how strong the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were. As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service has confirmed 3 tornadoes that touched down...
SALADO, TX

