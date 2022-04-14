Central Texans being warned about post-storm scammers

We’re expecting a bumpy start to this work week weather wise as we’ll have three separate chances of severe storms over the coming next 72 hours. Although at least a part of Central Texas is under the risk of severe weather on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the highest severe weather potential comes on Tuesday. Today’s severe weather risk is HIGHLY conditional; storms could not form at all but they’ll be strong if they do. Morning temperatures today in the upper 60s and low 70s with cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A dry line will surge into Central Texas this afternoon and that’ll help to boost temperatures west of Highway 281 into the low-to-mid 90s but it could also kick off storm chances ahead of it after about 4 PM. The cap, which is a layer of warm air aloft in the atmosphere that helps to prevent storms from forming, is expected to be strong enough to prevent storms from getting going. IF storms get going, the isolated storms will likely contain large hail, ping-pong ball sized or larger, with gusty winds between 60 and 65 MPH possible too. Any storms that form should dissipate a few hours after sunset.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO