When Luis Severino stepped on the mound for his first performance of the 2022 season, the Yankees knew he would have a few hiccups along the way. Severino lasted just 3.0 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs, with the majority of the opposing production coming from a two-run homer in the 2nd inning. Alex Verdugo’s blast was the one stain on any otherwise decent outing from Severino, who had only pitched 18 innings over the past three years combined.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO