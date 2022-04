To Frank Ongaro, being an Iron Ranger has always been a plus. “Everything I did, it helped me because I was a Ranger,” Ongaro, a Hibbing native said. “The Range has been important in everything I've done. It's all about the relationships you build over a lifetime and having that foundation of Range dynamics is very helpful.” Ongaro, MiningMinnesota executive director since 2006, is retiring as the chief spokesman for...

HIBBING, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO