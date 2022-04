I live on a farm and every year the arrival of lambs in the spring brings me much joy. I can hear the little babies shouting for their milk first thing in the early morning through my window. Their warm and fluffy little bodies are soft to touch and are so cuddly. Although sometimes the mums can get a bit overprotective and stomp their hooves to warn me off from picking them up.

