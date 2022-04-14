ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s first homer wasn’t a HR

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
Aaron Hicks nearly robbed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of his milestone night.

The Yankees center fielder wasn’t able to fully make a catch against the wall that would have stolen the first of Guerrero’s three home runs in the Blue Jays’ 6-4 win Wednesday night, but Hicks was convinced it wasn’t a home run.

Hicks had the ball in his glove momentarily before it came loose, but it appeared to hit something before bouncing back onto the field. Umpires initially ruled it a double before huddling and calling it a home run.

“I still don’t feel like it went out,” Hicks said. “I felt like the ball came out of my glove and hit the top of the wall and then came right back in. I caught it initially and then it kind of slipped out. Even looking back on the video, I still feel like it hit the top of the wall and came back in.”

Manager Aaron Boone said he heard the ball hit something, but was unsure of what. He asked the umpires to review the play, but the call was upheld.

The Yankees’ infield rotation is almost in full swing six games into the season, except for one member: Anthony Rizzo, who started for the sixth time Wednesday and drilled his third homer while going 2-for-4 with a walk.

Each of Boone’s four other regular infielders have sat for one game, but Rizzo has no planned day off in sight, in large part because the lefty is now hitting .300 with a 1.281 OPS.

“He had a DH [day Tuesday], that’s a little bit of an off day,” Boone said with a grin before the game. “Nothing planned. Maybe at the end of the Baltimore trip, that day game [Sunday] possibly. It’s kind of fluid. Plan on playing him these next couple days, for sure.”

Rizzo also made his season debut in the leadoff spot Wednesday. Boone said he wanted to space out his lefties against Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios.

Jordan Montgomery threw a bullpen session Wednesday, remaining on track to make his next start Friday at Baltimore. The left-hander, who took a hard grounder off his left knee Sunday night, had the knee drained Monday night to help alleviate the swelling.

“He should be good,” Boone said.

Left-hander JP Sears made his MLB debut, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a strikeout of George Springer.

“It was really good to see him come in and pound the strike zone,” Boone said. “He used his secondary stuff, which helps his fastball play — which, his fastball does play.”

Comments / 1

