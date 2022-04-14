ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

India factory fire kills 6, hospitalizes 13 with burns

By OMER FAROOQ Associated Press
 2 days ago

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Fire raged through a pharmaceutical factory after an explosion in southern India, killing at least six workers on night shift and burning 13 others, police said Thursday. The fire broke out due to a chemical reactor leaking monomethyl nitric acid — used for manufacturing...

Comments / 0

Italy easing COVID rules on quarantine, masks, vaccination

ROME (AP) — Italy, where the pandemic first erupted in the West, is easing some restrictions, including workplace vaccination and mask requirements over the coming weeks. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Thursday that quarantine won’t be required for those coming in contact with someone testing positive for the coronavirus. That means children will be able to keep attending school in case of a positive-testing classmate, who will then go in isolation. Workers older than 50 will no longer risk suspension from work if they aren’t vaccinated. Instead, through April, unvaccinated older workers can access workplaces if they test negative. Masks will still be required through April for indoor venues like restaurants, pools, theaters and discos.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Preston fire: Two children die days after house blaze

Two children left critically injured in a house fire have died in hospital four days after the blaze. The girl and boy, aged three and five, were rescued from the fire in Coronation Crescent, Preston, on Friday evening. Their mother, aged in her 20s, was not seriously injured, Lancashire Police...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Australia election: PM Morrison's security team in car crash in Tasmania

A car carrying the Australian prime minister's security team has crashed in Tasmania during an election campaign visit. Four police officers were taken to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries" after the car and another vehicle collided, authorities said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was not in the car, but the accident...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Teenage arsonists told 'wheelie bin fires cost your parents money'

Deliberate wheelie bin fires have cost taxpayers across Tyne and Wear more than £3,000 in just three months, officials say. Firefighters have tackled 132 callouts in 2022, with the majority linked to teenage anti-social behaviour. There were 50 wheelie bin fires alone in West Denton in March, with Newcastle...
PUBLIC SAFETY

