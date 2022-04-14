ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Stars on Ice back after pandemic with Olympic, world champs

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

When Stars on Ice, uh, hits the ice Friday night in Estero, Florida, it will be for...

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
In NCAA women’s gymnastics, a Texas-sized hole

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Participation in NCAA women’s gymnastics is booming. Just not in Texas. There are currently no Division I women’s programs in a state that has produced three Olympic champions over the last 20 years and features some of the most accomplished gymnastics clubs in the country. Those within the sport say Texas schools are sitting on a gold mine of talent if they are willing to make the leap. The NCAA is trying to showcase the sport in the state by having Fort Worth host the NCAA championships. All four teams in the finals feature at least one gymnast from Texas.
UF gymnastics team secures berth in NCAA finals

FORT WORTH, TX. (WCJB) -In third place after two rotations, the No. 2 Florida gymnastics team rallied to earn a spot in Saturday’s NCAA championship finals by prevailing in semifinal session II on Thursday in Fort Worth. The Gators move on with an aggregate score of 197.975 and will compete for the title along with Oklahoma, Auburn, and Utah.
Rookie Torkelson’s 2-run bomb sends Tigers past Royals 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a long two-run homer and had two of Detroit’s three hits, and the Tigers handed the Kansas City Royals their fifth straight loss, 2-1. Miguel Cabrera doubled with one out in the seventh, leaving him five hits shy of 3,000. Torkelson followed one out later with a 432-foot bomb to left off Brad Keller, the second of his career. Tarik Skubal fanned six of the first eight Royals batters and retired the first 11. Jacob Barnes (1-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win and Michael Fulmer pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.
Hyo Joo Kim maintain 3-shot lead in windy LOTTE Championship

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim rallied with two late birdies for an even-par 72 to maintain a three-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship. After dropping strokes on the par-4 seventh and par-3 12th with her only bogeys of the week at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, Kim birdied the par-4 14th and par-5 18th to get back to 10 under with one round left. The 26-year-old South Korean player won the last of her four LPGA Tour titles in 2019. American Brianna Do and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno were tied for second. Sunday qualifier Do birdied the first three holes in a 67. Shibuno shot 68. Somi Lee and Stephanie Meadow were 6 under. They each shot 69.
Frazier, Gonzales lead M’s past Astros 11-1 in home opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales rebounded from a rocky first start to throw seven solid innings, Adam Frazier had four hits including a two-run triple and two-run double, and the Seattle Mariners opened their home campaign with a 11-1 win over the Houston Astros. An offseason of high anticipation for fans in the Pacific Northwest was greeted with a complete performance by the Mariners in their first appearance at T-Mobile Park since the final day of last season, when Seattle was eliminated from the postseason race. Gonzales was terrific with one of the best outings of his career against the Astros.
FedEx Cup champ Cantlay takes RBC Heritage lead into weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes Friday for a 4-under 67 and take a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb halfway through the RBC Heritage. After dropping back with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it around on the most difficult stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in strong wind swirling off Calibogue Sound. Cantlay had a 9-under 133 total. Streb also had a 67. Cantlay started the late run with a 13-foot birdie putt on 15. He caught Streb a hole later with a 10-footer. Cantlay stuck his tee shot on the par-3 17th within 8 feet for his go-ahead birdie, then rolled in a 21-footer on the par-4 18th.
Too dusty: NASCAR working on visibility at dirty Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — The dirt covering Bristol Motor Speedway is still too dusty for drivers liking ahead of Sunday’s race on the Tennessee bullring. It is the second consecutive year Bristol has been covered in 30,000-tons of red Tennessee clay in an effort to give NASCAR fans some variety. But the dirt was too dry last year and it made for poor visibility during the race. After practice Friday, it was still a major issue and teams wondered why NASCAR didn’t just remove the windshields from the racecars.
Ryan strong, Twins’ bats heat up in Boston’s Fenway opener

BOSTON (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 8-4 in Boston’s home opener. Luis Arraez and Gary Sánchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins, who were outscored 14-2 by the Dodgers in their previous two games, both losses. Fenway Park was at full capacity for the first time since 2018. But Ryan kept Boston’s bats quiet with his pinpoint slider, striking out seven and walking none. He threw 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes. Starter Nick Pivetta worked two innings for the Red Sox and took the loss.
A come-from-behind victory sends Gators gymnastics to the national finals

Under the lights in Fort Worth, Texas, senior Trinity Thomas glided across the floor, tumbled with power and stuck her landings. Thomas and the coaches watched the scoreboards, anticipating a desperate boost and the first perfect score for a Gator on floor at the national championships. The judges made their...
