The last four clubs in the Champions League are set in stone. In many ways, this is as ideal a quartet as one could wish for in any Champions League semifinals: The two best teams in Europe, this competition's winningest club and the little team that could, who have already sent European giants tumbling in their wakes. Unai Emery and Carlo Ancelotti have guided the Spanish representatives to the last four the hard way, pointing to a depth of tactical acumen in La Liga that has survived even as superstars have gravitated towards other leagues.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO