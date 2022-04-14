Prep roundup: Casa Grande baseball rallies for wild win; Cardinal Newman falls in Boras Classic

The Casa Grande baseball team had a comeback for the ages in a wild Vine Valley Athletic League win over Napa on Wednesday.

The Gauchos, the No. 2 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, trailed 9-3 heading into the seventh inning but rallied with seven runs in the top of the frame for a 10-9 win. It’s a season high for runs in an inning for the Gauchos (12-4, 3-2).

Kaden Ramirez tied the game with a one-out triple before Brice Cox gave the Gauchos the lead for good with a double a batter later. It was the only hit of the night for each as they came off the bench in the seventh and provided a crucial spark.

Russell Freedheim then slammed the door with three strikeouts in the bottom of the inning for the save.

Austin Steeves went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI while Dylan Petersen had two hits with two RBIs.

After winning the first two games of the Boras Classic in Sacramento, No. 1 Cardinal Newman ran out of steam in a 11-4 loss to Archbishop Mitty in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The loss snaps a 13-game winning streak for the Cardinals (14-2), who are ranked as the No. 14 team in the state by CalHi Sports.

Against the Monarchs, ranked in the top 50 in the state by CalHi Sports, the Cardinals struggled to find consistency on both sides of the field. They managed just one hit on offense and used four different pitchers.

They did lead 2-0 after two innings but the Monarchs scored 11 unanswered runs, including six in the fourth, to win going away.

Gavin Rognlien had a hit and Landen Rota drove in a run.

Back in the VVAL, No. 3 Petaluma also had to rally late for an exciting league victory over Vintage, scoring twice in the top of the seventh for a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Joe Brown had the go-ahead hit, an RBI triple two batters into the seventh inning to give the Trojans (9-5, 6-0) a 3-2 lead. The Cal signee had three hits on the day, including a double. Dante Vachini and Colin Landry also each recorded an RBI.

Zach Fiene earned the save, getting one out with one pitch to secure the win for ace Aaron Davainis, who struck out eight with four hits, three walks and two earned runs allowed in 6⅔ innings. The junior is now 5-0 on the season with 49 strikeouts, 12 walks and a 1.34 earned run averaged in 36⅔ innings pitched.

The Trojans now boast a two-and-a-half game lead over second-place Casa Grande in the VVAL.

No. 9 Sonoma Valley dropped a spot in the league standings with an 8-3 loss to Justin-Siena on Wednesday.

Landon Waldrop doubled and drove in two while Max Harrison had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI but it wasn’t enough to keep the Dragons (6-9, 3-3) from dropping their fourth straight.

In North Bay League-Oak action from Wednesday, No. 4 Windsor defeated No. 5 Ukiah 5-3 in a key league battle.

Brett Neidlinger impacted the game on both sides of the field, going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs on offense and pitching two perfect innings in relief to close out the win. Carson Dillon got the start and win for Windsor (12-3, 2-1), going five innings with six hits, three runs (none earned) with three walks and two strikeouts.

Tyler Nordyke added three hits, including a double, and Elijah Hackathorn doubled with two RBIs.

For Ukiah (12-4, 2-1), Ethan Rinehart doubled twice and drove in a run while Austin Ford doubled with two RBIs. Luke Schat suffered his second loss of the season, yielding six hits and five runs in five innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

The result creates a three-way tie between Ukiah, Windsor and Rancho Cotate for second in the NBL-Oak behind Cardinal Newman.

No. 6 Rancho Cotate got another gem from ace Devon Laguinto as he outdueled Maria Carrillo’s ace in a 2-0 league win for the Cougars.

Laguinto, a sophomore, went six strong innings with five hits, three walks and five strikeouts to earn the win. The Pumas (5-10-1, 0-3) got six innings out of starter Josh Volmerding, who allowed just four hits and two runs with a walk and seven strikeouts, but their offense couldn’t offer any runs in support.

Reed Steffens earned the save with a strikeout in his one inning of relief while Caze Derammelaere and Lucas Hermes each drove in a run for the Cougars (9-7, 2-1).

In Tuesday action, Healdsburg pushed its winning streak to four games with a 6-1 win over Santa Rosa in NBL-Redwood play.

Ayden Herguth went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI while Gavin Valls added a 2-for-4 day with a double and an RBI.

Valls also tossed a complete game, striking out five with three walks, three hits and an unearned run in seven innings to help the Greyhounds improve to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in league. They remain a game and a half behind first-place West County.

Xavian Dominguez had two hits for Santa Rosa (3-13, 1-4).

Also on Tuesday, St. Vincent doubled up Piner 4-2 in the NBL-Redwood to get back on track after getting swept by West County last week.

St. Vincent improves to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in league while Piner drops to 3-14 and 0-7.

Swimming

Santa Rosa swept Montgomery in an NBL-Oak meet on Wednesday.

The Panthers boys won 122-38 while the girls won 130-97.

Here are the winners and their times:

Girls

200 Medley Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:06.97

200 Free: Nora Mensch, Santa Rosa, 2:19.83

200 IM: Sofia Baldenegro, Santa Rosa, 2:31.66

50 Free: Lexy Lewis, Santa Rosa, 27.4

100 Fly: Ruby Sanchez, Santa Rosa, 1:06.87

100 Free: Lexy Lewis, Santa Rosa, 58.51

500 Free: Ruby Sanchez, Santa Rosa, 6:07.05

200 Freestyle Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:05.87

100 Back: Nora Mensch, Santa Rosa, 1:09.72

100 Breast: Lyla Snyder, Santa Rosa, 1:21.52

400 Freestyle Relay: Santa Rosa, 4:09.73

Boys

200 Medley Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:02.08

200 Free: Robert Merrick, Santa Rosa, 2:16.75

200 IM: Hayden Mohar, Montgomery, 2:35.91

50 Free: Robert Merrick, Santa Rosa, 28.25

100 Fly: Aiden Bhana, Montgomery, 58.48

100 Free: Robin Andrews, Santa Rosa, 1:02.90

500 Free: Hayden Mohar, Montgomery, 6:28.37

200 Freestyle Relay: Santa Rosa, 1:52.81

100 Back: Robin Gibson, Santa Rosa, 1:11.71

100 Breast: Weston Bee, Santa Rosa, 1:24.34

400 Freestyle Relay: Santa Rosa, 4:21.96

Boys lacrosse

Petaluma got the better of Cardinal Newman in a VVAL battle on Wednesday, beating the Cardinals 14-2.

Roger Muckenfuss scored both goals for the Cardinals (2-11, 1-5).

Girls lacrosse

Casa Grande picked up a 9-2 win over Windsor in VVAL play on Tuesday,

Sierra Schmidt led the Gauchos with four goals and three assists. Taylor Pieri added two assists and a goal andSena Erickson had two goals, while Megan Marston had a goal and Kiara Porter had an assist.

Goalie Trinity Salus also recorded nine saves for the Gauchos, who moved to 6-2 in league with the win. They fell to 9-6 overall on the season on Wednesday with a 10-4 non-league loss to Davis.

