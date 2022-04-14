ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest from TV Line - Various Shows - 14th April 2022

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Lord Nikon for the heads...

www.spoilertv.com

ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star teases huge surprise ending for the season 19 finale

We're only a few episodes away from the season 19 finale of NCIS, and fans are eager to know what's next for Supervisory Special Agent Parker and his team. Ahead of the May 23 finale in the US, one of the stars of CBS's beloved procedural has teased what lies ahead for her character.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Black-ish - Episode 8.13 - Homegoing (Series Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Black-ish: SERIES FINALE - Homegoing (4/19) “Homegoing” – As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes in the series finale of the beloved comedy series “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the next day.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Netflix Gets CW's Glamorous, Casper Series and More

Click here to read the full article. Glamorous, a former CW pilot that failed to get a series pickup for the 2019-20 TV season, has found new life at Netflix. The streamer has given a 10-episode order to the drama, which follows Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny, Fuller House), “a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (to be cast),” per the official synopsis. “It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Bridgerton - Season 2 - Review: "Flirtation Over Fornication"

Full Disclaimer: The Reviewer hasn't read a single Bridgerton book. Season Two of Bridgerton came out swinging. Weeks ahead of the season premiere Netflix's marketing department went out and delivered teasers and promotional pictures like rarely seen before. With no surprise considering Bridgerton was their best English-speaking show, only bettered by Squid Games in Netflix metrics. With the world on the tip of its toes, this season of the ton promised to be the best one yet. Now that the dust settled a bit, let us dive into the newest adventures of the Bridgerton clan.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

From - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Epix

Looks like fans of the Epix Horror Show "From" will be getting a 2nd Season. Production Weekly reports that Season 2 is currently under Active Development. We'll post the full press release once it's officially announced.
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Best TV Shows of 2022

In an age where more shows are released than there is time to watch, it can be hard to sort through all the new for a series that will really affect us. So far, 2022 has given us several series that offer not only novel jokes or plots, but a unique and diverse perspective often underrepresented on TV. Whether it’s through belly laughs or quiet sobs, the beauty and meaning within these shows leave us affected long after each episode ends.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Netflix Resident Evil TV series premiers July 14th

Netflix has teased a little more about the new Resident Evil TV series that will premiere on the streaming service later this year during July 2022. Netflix has confirmed that the show will take place across two timelines with one following Jade and Billie Wesker, two teenage sisters of the infamous Wesker family who have moved to New Racoon City. With a second taking place 16 years in the future with the duo trying to survive a land ravaged by the T-virus.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Best Cop Shows to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and More

Ever since Dragnet premiered on NBC in 1951, cop shows have been a TV staple. Within the police genre, there are many different types of shows, from procedurals with interchangeable characters that are all about the investigation of a crime and the capture of a criminal, to character-driven prestige dramas about the psychology of individual police officers, to comedies that find the humor in the job. They can range from shows that depict police as selfless heroes to corrupt villains, but generally they have both. And they all offer high-stakes stories filled with danger and thrills.
TV SERIES

