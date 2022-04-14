Latest from TV Line - Various Shows - 14th April 2022

Click here to read the full article. Glamorous, a former CW pilot that failed to get a series pickup for the 2019-20 TV season, has found new life at Netflix.
The streamer has given a 10-episode order to the drama, which follows Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny, Fuller House), “a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (to be cast),” per the official synopsis. “It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and...
Comments / 0