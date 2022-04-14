ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CJ McCollum predicts 'lot of winning in our future' after leading New Orleans Pelicans to play-in victory over San Antonio Spurs

By Andrew Lopez
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS -- Wherever CJ McCollum goes in New Orleans right now, he says he feels the buzz in the city about the Pelicans. On Wednesday, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Smoothie King Center, that carried over as the Pelicans walked away with a 113-103 victory over the...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley. Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Clippers' play-in game vs. Pelicans, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Paul George for their play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night as he's entered the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN. This is obviously a significant blow to a Clippers team with a shot at making the playoffs on the line against the Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Willie Green
CBS LA

Clippers playoff dreams dashed after loss to Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs after their loss, 105-101 to the New Orlean Pelicans in the play-in tournament. This is the first time since the Pelicans have made the playoffs since 2018.   Star Paul George was sidelined last minute after he was placed in COVID health and safety protocols. In George's absence, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. took on most of the offensive load scoring 27 points each. Jackson added eight assists to his stat line while Morris was able to grab nine boards.Norman Powell and Robert Covington added 17 and 14 points off the bench, respectively.Entering the second half the Clippers rallied back from a 16-point deficit, outscoring the Pelicans 38-18 in the third quarter. However, their offense stalled out in the fourth scoring only 17 points compared to New Orleans's 31. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring making 14 out of his 21 attempts for 30 points. CJ McCollum added 19 points but had a rough time finding the bottom of the basket making only 1 of 7 three-pointers and shot 9 for 24 overall.Both Larry Nance Jr. and rookie Trey Murphy III added 14 points off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN

Striking looks from NBA players post-All-Star break

The wardrobe selections of NBA players can be just as likely to go viral as their highlights. Some hoopers push the boundaries more than others when it comes to fashion. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is known to spark conversations around his attire. Take Feb. 15 for example, when his distinctive fit at Philly's game against the Boston Celtics had the Twitterverse talking.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy