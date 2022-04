Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has offered to hold talks with the protesters who have sought his government’s resignation due to its handling of an unprecedented economic crisis in the country.The South Asian country has seen mass protests against the government in recent weeks as it suffers fuel and food shortages, resulting in inflation, shortages of many basic necessities and hours-long power cuts. Throughout April, the country of 22 million people has witnessed long queues of people trying to buy scarce essentials. Public anger led to widespread protests around the island nation, including the occupation of president Gotabaya...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO