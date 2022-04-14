Anchorage School District provides updated guidance for cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies

(ABC 6 News) -- The Byron Public School District says Ukrainian flags will not be allowed in classrooms or on school property following legal guidance from its attorneys. "The decision to not hang the Ukrainian flag or any flag really in our building or classroom, is because it is advice from our lawyers," said Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck, "once you hang a flag from a group or that type of a flag, that it opens up for other groups to come in and say we want this flag to be hung and if another staff member wants this flag to be hung, then we have to say yes to that as well, because it's part of that First Amendment speech."

