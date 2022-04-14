ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan dead at 44: reports

By Ryan Gaydos , Fox News
 2 days ago
Cedric McMillan, seen next to Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2017, died after suffering a heart attack while he was working out on a treadmill. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cedric McMillan, a world-class bodybuilder and former U.S. Army instructor at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, died earlier this week, according to multiple reports. He was 44.

Generation Iron and RXMuscle both reported McMillan’s death. According to Generation Iron, McMillan suffered a heart attack while he was working out on a treadmill.

“Cedric, a truly great bodybuilder and one of the most entertaining to ever grace the stage, will be remembered for his generosity toward his fans. He gave his time and energy toward connecting and inspiring, completely aware of his stature as a bodybuilding icon,” RXMuscle wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Cedric was an American hero, who was proud to be an American and to serve his country in our armed forces. We will never forget his service to our country.

“A dedicated family man, Cedric was a pure inspiration for bodybuilders and people to look up to.”

Fellow bodybuilder Kai Green also paid tribute to McMillan on his Instagram account.

“Feeling uneasy with the news of your sudden departure from this dimension to the next. @cedricmcmillan was a father, a friend, a competitor, a man of uniform, a man of many hats who always knew how to make other people laugh and make everyone around him feel like family,” he wrote Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFwdQ_0f8ofrHJ00
Cedric McMillan opened up about having heart and breathing issues, causing him to be on life support — he said to Generation Iron.

McMillan won the Arnold Classic in 2017 and finished in sixth place in the Arnold Classic Columbus in 2020.

In November, McMillan opened up about heart and breathing issues likely caused by COVID-19. He told Generation Iron he was put on life support. He had been optimistic about returning to the competitive bodybuilding scene.

