NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Gregory Gigliotti, 64, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Joseph was born on June 24, 1957, in St. Mary’s Hospital in Clarksburg, WV, a son to the late Nicholas F. and Catherine Gerasco Gigliotti.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 19 DAYS AGO