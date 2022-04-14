ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

‘Say her name:’ Marchers demand justice in death of Anna Scott

By Freixys Casado
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Holding posters with Anna Scott’s face and the slogan ‘No Justice No Peace’, more than 40 people gathered at the Reno City Plaza Wednesday evening for a march and prayer in her honor. Her body was found on February 3, inside a...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 10

Poonjobi
1d ago

This is very heartbreaking, and sad. Unfortunately it fall's first to BIA no matter where it happens. Until BIA allows in help from outside law enforcement, the women and other missing indigenous people will stay that way.

Reply
6
Commen Sense
1d ago

Infuriates me that you barely see anything regarding Anna Marie Scott's murder and yet you see story after story regarding Naomi Irions murder.

Reply(3)
5
Ken Gasaway
1d ago

The suspect is already dead from what I heard.. killed by police.. if you truly think about it.. sounds like karma got him

Reply
3
