Crypto trading volumes at big Indian exchanges have gone way down since April 1 when a new crypto profit tax went into effect, CoinDesk reported Monday (April 11). India now has a 30% tax on profits from profits on crypto transactions, and it doesn’t allow offsetting gains with losses from other crypto transactions. Additionally, the 1% tax deducted at source liability will take effect July 1.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO