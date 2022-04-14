ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares track Wall Street higher, oil prices retreat

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fBb4_0f8od05p00
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced while Seoul edged lower. Oil prices fell back and U.S. futures climbed.

Investors appeared to brush aside fresh evidence that inflation remains widespread in the U.S. economy according to a U.S. government report that rising energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier.

That report followed news a day earlier that U.S. consumer prices remain at their highest levels in generations.

Rising prices are driving the Federal Reserve and many other central banks to tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates, among other measures, to help cool the surging demand that is contributing to the problem.

South Korea's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 percentage points to 1.50%. That was its fourth increase since August 2021. The Kospi in Seoul slipped less than 0.1% to 2,715.27.

Shares in Singapore were flat after the Singapore Monetary Authority tightened its policy by adjusting currency exchange rates in a more aggressive move than had been expected. It also raised its forecast for 2022 inflation to 2.5%-3.5% from 2.0%-3.0%.

New Zealand's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.2% to 27,167.69 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney climbed 1.6% to 3,238.51.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8% to 21,549.12 and the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.7% to 3,207.85 after the government indicated China's central bank may ease policy to counter the blow to its slowing economy from pandemic-related shutdowns in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou.

U.S. stock and bond markets face a shortened week and will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to 4,446.59, breaking a 3-day losing streak brought on by persistent worries about inflation and the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is planning to use against it.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 34,564.59 and the Nasdaq picked up 2% to 13,643.59. The Russell 2000 index surged 1.9% to 2,025.10 and is on track for a weekly gain.

Travel-related companies were among the biggest gainers. Delta gained 6.2% after it reported strong revenue during its first quarter and solid bookings. Technology stocks also gained, while banks slipped following a disappointing earnings report from JPMorgan. It fell 3.2% after revealing a sharp drop in profits after writing down nearly $1.5 billion in assets due to higher inflation and the Russian-Ukrainian War.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.68% early Thursday from 2.72% late Tuesday.

Inflation may be peaking but will likely stick around for awhile as cost pressures filter their way through the markets.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised volatility for energy prices since oil supplies already were tight as demand rises with the waning of the pandemic. U.S. crude oil prices are up roughly 40% for the year, driving up gasoline prices and giving inflation's a bigger hit on people's wallets.

“On the geopolitical front, the Ukraine crisis continues to weigh on sentiment, with markets watching for any signs of further deterioration," Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

Companies in various industries have been raising prices to offset rising costs and maintain or increase their margins.

Investors will get more details on how companies and consumers are dealing with inflation as more companies report their latest financial results. Insurer UnitedHealth Group and banks Wells Fargo and Citigroup are due to report their earnings on Thursday.

Also Thursday, the Commerce Department will release its retail sales report for March, which will show whether and where consumers are pulling back on spending.

In energy trading U.S. benchmark crude oil slipped $1.11 to $103.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $3.65 to $104.25 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the standard for international pricing of oil, lost 67 cents to $108.11 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 125.43 Japanese yen from 125.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0888.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Paris Stocks, Euro Gain On Macron Vote Result

The Paris stock market and the euro rose on Monday, with investors soothed by French President Emmanuel Macron's election performance. Frankfurt and London equities however followed Asian exchanges lower, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth. Wall Street opened on the downside as traders looked ahead to inflation data...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

J.P. Morgan: Commodity Prices May Explode

Commodity prices have surged in recent months, as economic growth sparks demand and the Russia-Ukraine war keeps commodity supply off the market. The S&P GSCI commodity price index has jumped 26% year to date. And commodity prices have potential for substantial further gains from here, according to J.P Morgan strategists.
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wall Street#Consumer Prices#Asian#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Kospi#S P
Reuters

Indian shares rise as supply woes lift crude producers

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday as oil and gas explorers rallied on supply concerns, while a red hot inflation reading for March fuelled expectations for an interest rate hike in June. India’s retail inflation accelerated to near 7% year-on-year in March, its highest in 17 months and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold slips as rising Treasury yields bolster dollar

(Reuters) - Gold prices slipped in range-bound trading on Monday as surging Treasury yields boosted the dollar and countered fresh concerns about the war in Ukraine, while palladium extended gains fuelled by London’s decision to block trading of the metal from Russia. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,941.95...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Sharply Lower Amid Treasury Yield Spike

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as investors weighed record-high Treasury yields, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, potential policy moves from the Federal Reserve, and the start of earnings season. Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "We expected volatility to continue after this recent rally of the last past few weeks. None of the big headwinds have really changed," he said.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks cut gains as oil tops $100 per barrel

U.S. stocks gave up gains as commodity prices rose following the inflation report on consumer prices, which surged to the highest level since 1981. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 87 points or 0.26%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended down 0.3% apiece. Ticker Security Last Change...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 slips as stronger pound, energy stocks weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) April 14 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, on track to snap five straight weeks of gains, as energy stocks fell and a stronger pound hit shares of large dollar-earning companies, while retailer Dunelm gained following a positive trading update.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold rises as Ukraine crisis persists, hawkish Fed caps gains

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday as fighting in Ukraine buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset, although strength in U.S. bond yields restricted bullion’s gains. Spot gold XAU= was up 0.14 % to $1,923.83 per ounce by 1227 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.2% to $1,925.20.
BUSINESS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy