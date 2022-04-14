ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sports Calendar￼

Newton Kansan
 2 days ago

April 16 through April 24, All times Central NOTE: All competitions are...

www.thekansan.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Topeka High girls basketball coach accepts job at Andover

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High head girls basketball coach Hannah Alexander, has accepted the same position at Andover High. Alexander led T-High to an 88-8 record over the past four years, including four-straight state appearances and 6A runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. The Trojans fell by a single point in the state quarterfinals this year.
TOPEKA, KS
KTEN.com

Two Ardmore athletes sign NLI's

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Two Ardmore athletes sign their national letters of intent Thursday afternoon. Khalayah Willis signed to Neosho Community College in Kansas to further her basketball career. Aalicia Arizona Mitchell signed to Pratt Community College in Kansas to further her soccer career. Mitchell is the second soccer player...
ARDMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Hesston College#Kansas#Twitter#Sports Calendar#Kansan#Bethel Kansas Wesleyan
KSNT

Washburn alum takes seat as women’s basketball head coach

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University announced Wednesday Lora Westling will be the new head coach for the women’s basketball team. Westling will be the sixth head coach for the program, according to Washburn University. A formal press conference announcing the hiring will take place Friday, April 15, at 2 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy