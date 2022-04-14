Sports Calendar￼

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High head girls basketball coach Hannah Alexander, has accepted the same position at Andover High. Alexander led T-High to an 88-8 record over the past four years, including four-straight state appearances and 6A runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. The Trojans fell by a single point in the state quarterfinals this year.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO