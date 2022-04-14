Sports Calendar￼

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High head girls basketball coach Hannah Alexander, has accepted the same position at Andover High. Alexander led T-High to an 88-8 record over the past four years, including four-straight state appearances and 6A runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021. The Trojans fell by a single point in the state quarterfinals this year.
The Manhattan High boys’ tennis team had the chance to sample this year’s 6A state tournament site Wednesday afternoon as it competed at the Olathe Northwest Quads at the CBAC Tennis Complex. Jake Linderer led the Indians with a 3-0 record in the No. 3 singles spot, picking...
MIDVALE -- The 69th season of racing at Midvale Speedway begins tonight on the 3/10 mile oval.
The McIntosh Oil Opening Night will feature the Open Modifieds, Crate Modifieds, Open Street Stocks, Open Compacts and Mini Trucks.
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Two Ardmore athletes sign their national letters of intent Thursday afternoon. Khalayah Willis signed to Neosho Community College in Kansas to further her basketball career. Aalicia Arizona Mitchell signed to Pratt Community College in Kansas to further her soccer career. Mitchell is the second soccer player...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University announced Wednesday Lora Westling will be the new head coach for the women’s basketball team. Westling will be the sixth head coach for the program, according to Washburn University. A formal press conference announcing the hiring will take place Friday, April 15, at 2 p.m.
