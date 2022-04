Shortly after UnityPoint Health moves into its new hospital, the Multi-Specialty Clinic will welcome neurosurgery to its list of services. Starting May 20, neurosurgery will see patients in the Multi-Specialty Clinic in Marshalltown, joining a list of services that includes cardiology, nephrology, podiatry and urology. The Multi-Specialty Clinic will be located in the clinic addition of the new hospital at 51 UnityPoint Way, which is just south of the intersection of Highways 30 and 14.

