Anne Johanna Schulte, 72, of Marshalltown, passed away on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi – St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service, Monday, April 18, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the St. Francis Catholic School in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO