A large grass fire near Summit Road and Radio Tower Road was reported to the Albion Fire Department (AFD) late Sunday morning, and it required six fire departments to contain. According to Aaron Betts, the fire chief at AFD, the fire burned 700 acres, and firefighters from Albion, State Center, Clemons, Haverhill, Liscomb and Marshalltown all helped to contain it. On Monday morning, the fire was still burning. Betts said the timber surrounding the area was too thick for firefighters to get through in order to fully extinguish it, but he hopes it will burn itself out on its own.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO