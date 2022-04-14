ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

James “Jim” Zimmerman, 79

Times-Republican
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProud veteran, James “Jim” Zimmerman, 79, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away peacefully on the morning of April...

www.timesrepublican.com

thecheyennepost.com

James "Jim" W. Rolf

James W. (Jim) Rolf died on March 22, 2022, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center at the age of 81. He was born in Shenandoah, Iowa on June 29, 1940, to Albert and Zelma (Norris) Rolf of Tarkio, Missouri. Jim spent his youth on a farm in northwest Missouri and attended...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sandusky Register

James R. 'Jim' Ernst

SANDUSKY — James R. "Jim" Ernst, Sr., 72, Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, March 21, 2022, at his home. Born on Dec. 4, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Rolland James and Mary Ann (McElroy) Ernst. Jim was a veteran having served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War.
SANDUSKY, OH
Channel 3000

James “Jim” W. Greiber

James “Jim” W. Greiber, age 60, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born in Sauk Prairie on March 20, 1962 to Richard and Geraldine (Pechan) Greiber. Jim attended and graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1980. He married Mary Kay Paepke on Aug. 9, 1980. Jim formerly worked for McFarlane’s in Sauk City and later went on to work for Marquip Corrugated in Madison, Coating Place in Verona, Big Joe Lift Trucks in Windsor, and eventually returning to the Coating Place in Sauk City where he worked until he retired in Aug. 2021. Jim had years of knowledge in fabricating, building, and fixing things; he enjoyed sharing his skills and teaching others. Aside from his work skills he was skilled in roadside bowling, enjoying a few beers, and entertaining family and friends at the Greiber Campground a retreat he looked forward to. Jim loved to travel; he and Mary were fortunate to make it to all 50 states. He also enjoyed 4 wheeling, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and spending time with family especially his two grandsons.
SAUK CITY, WI
Times-Republican

Marian “Jo” Otta, 99

Marian “Jo” Otta, 99, of rural Garwin, passed away on Friday, February 4th, 2022, at Premier Estates of Toledo. A Celebration of Life by the family, will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion in Marshalltown. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa River Hospice Home. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Jo and her family. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home under the care of Iowa River Hospice and surrounded by his loving wife. Services for Phil are pending at this time. For additional information or to send a...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Greater Milwaukee Today

James 'Jim' M. Comp

James 'Jim' M. Comp of North Prairie died peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 77. He was born in Milwaukee on April 25, 1944, the son of Irvin and Bernadette (nee Arensberg) Comp. Jim retired from his sports flooring business in 2014 due to health challenges.
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
Times-Republican

Jackson Thomas Adelmund

Jackson Thomas Adelmund, received his angel wings on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was the newborn son to Kody and Brooke Adelmund. Funeral services for Jackson will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 14 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Jackson and his family.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Deborah Paul, 68

Funeral services for Deborah Paul, 68, of Marshalltown, were held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Kunz officiating. She was laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Groups in attendance included bowling friends and Iowa River Hospice. Mitchell Family Funeral Home...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Jeremy Mersman, 44

Jeremy Mersman, 44, of Iowa Falls, IA, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames, IA. Visitation will be held from 1-3:00 pm, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Boeke Funeral Home, 501 E. Maple St., Hubbard, IA. Burial will be in the Hubbard...
IOWA FALLS, IA
Times-Republican

Christopher “Chris” Morrison, 55

A celebration of life for Christopher “Chris” Morrison, 55, of Newton, formerly of Tama, was held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Chris and his family.
NEWTON, IA
Times-Republican

Marilyn Ann Denton, 85

Marilyn Ann Denton, 85, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2022. Services for Marilyn will take place on Thursday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for later designation. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Marilyn and her family. Ph. 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Daily Record, April 15, 2022

• Cynthia Alvarez Vazquez to Josue Ugalde Martinez. • Timothy Sletten to Panda Bor LLC, 110 S. 12th St. • Orton Homes LLC to Jordan James and Tonya Mae Gaffney, 3205 Lily Lane. • Valerie R. Corson, Valerie Ricken to Jeremy Corson, 609 Sixth St., Melbourne. • Partner Communications Cooperative...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Times-Republican

Linda Norby, 69

Linda Norby, 69 of Marshalltown, IA passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Ames, IA. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Further arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KWQC

Steamwheelers to unveil banner honoring former owner and Arena Football founder Jim Foster Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers will unveil a banner Saturday night at the TaxSlayer Center honoring the team’s former owner and Arena Football founder Jim Foster. The Championship Steamwheeler teams from 2000 and 2001 will be at the game to be honored as part of Champions Night when the Steamwheelers host the Frisco Fighters. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
SPORTS
Times-Republican

Dolores Mae (Waterman) Crookshank, 89

Funeral Services for Dolores Mae (Waterman) Crookshank, 89, of LeGrand, were held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Prescott officiating. She was laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers included Nick Goodrich, Travis Vaughn, Isaiah Davis, Caleb Davis, Grant Oglevie...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Lynn L. Banzhaf, 88

Mass of Christian Burial for Lynn L. Banzhaf, 88, of Marshalltown, was held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish: St. Henry Catholic Church with Father Kyle Tietz officiating. Pallbearers were Josh Banzhaf, Graysen Jennings, Landen Jennings, Jeff Jennings, Danny Watson and Jeff Watson. Honorary pallbearers...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Maurita Ann Haldy, 87

Maurita Ann Haldy, 87, of Traer, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9-11 AM at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Traer. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Benjamin Baker officiating. Interment will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
TRAER, IA
Times-Republican

UnityPoint Health — Marshalltown adding neurosurgery

Shortly after UnityPoint Health moves into its new hospital, the Multi-Specialty Clinic will welcome neurosurgery to its list of services. Starting May 20, neurosurgery will see patients in the Multi-Specialty Clinic in Marshalltown, joining a list of services that includes cardiology, nephrology, podiatry and urology. The Multi-Specialty Clinic will be located in the clinic addition of the new hospital at 51 UnityPoint Way, which is just south of the intersection of Highways 30 and 14.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Students invited to join 2022 Choose Iowa calendar contest

DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is encouraging school-age students to participate in the 2022 Choose Iowa Calendar Contest hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Artwork submitted should feature at least one aspect of Iowa agriculture — food, livestock, crops or renewable...
IOWA STATE

