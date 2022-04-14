ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hermes Q1 sales rise 27% at constant exchange rates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VmhS_0f8oZ7L400

PARIS (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes jumped 27% in the first quarter, lifted by strong appetite for its luxury accessories, particularly in the United States and Europe, as the sector powers through turbulence from the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China.

The French luxury group said revenues at constant exchange rates came in at 2.8 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in the three months to March, beating a forecast of 2.6 billion euros from UBS analyst Zuzanna Pusz, who tops a Refinitiv Eikon ranking of analysts for estimate accuracy.

($1 = 0.9162 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Paris Stocks, Euro Gain On Macron Vote Result

The Paris stock market and the euro rose on Monday, with investors soothed by French President Emmanuel Macron's election performance. Frankfurt and London equities however followed Asian exchanges lower, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth. Wall Street opened on the downside as traders looked ahead to inflation data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Indian shares rise as supply woes lift crude producers

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday as oil and gas explorers rallied on supply concerns, while a red hot inflation reading for March fuelled expectations for an interest rate hike in June. India’s retail inflation accelerated to near 7% year-on-year in March, its highest in 17 months and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

March 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased slightly in light trading in Moscow on Friday, heading towards a psychologically important threshold of 100 against the dollar ahead of the central bank’s board meeting. The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermes#Exchange Rates#Europe#Covid#French
Reuters

Global equities rise, gold falls after Russia avoids default

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Global equity markets gained on Friday after traders cheered a Russian bond payment that averted a historic sovereign default, while gold prices dropped as demand for the safe-haven metal eased following the start of the U.S. interest rate hike cycle. The Russian finance ministry...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Citi Is Bullish On Apple, Comments On Dividend, New Products and Market Value

Citi analyst Jim Suva saw "several positive drivers" for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) products and services despite geopolitical risks and consumer spending concerns. Suva saw the iPhone maker declare a buyback of $80 billion - $90 billion while increasing its dividend by 5% to 10% during Q2 results. Apple still had cash of over $200 billion on the balance sheet and authorization to purchase up to $315 billion of stock.
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 slips as stronger pound, energy stocks weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) April 14 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday, on track to snap five straight weeks of gains, as energy stocks fell and a stronger pound hit shares of large dollar-earning companies, while retailer Dunelm gained following a positive trading update.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy