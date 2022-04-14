Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A severe storm struck the River Valley on the afternoon of April 11 and a tornado warning was issued for Crawford, Franklin, and Sebastian Counties. Below are some photos from the storm. One viewer sent in a video of hail in Fort Smith: Another sent us video of the tornado […]
We always need to be aware of the potential for severe weather in the tri-states, but that's especially true for this Wednesday. There's a strong possibility many parts of our area will experience some level of severe storms beginning in the morning hours. There are several forecasts from the National...
Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-23 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...KENTON...BOONE...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND EASTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patriot, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Taylor Mill, Fort Wright, Ludlow, Crescent Springs, Walton, Crestview Hills, Park Hills, Lakeside Park, Oakbrook, Burlington and Union. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 62 and 77. I-71 in Ohio near mile marker 0. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 165 and 191. I-75 in Ohio near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-25 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren Gusty Winds With Showers This Evening Scattered Snow Showers and Squalls Possible Overnight A frontal boundary will sweep across the region late this afternoon and early this evening...with much colder air in its wake. Scattered showers will accompany the front and due to the colder air aloft...may also produce snow pellets or graupel. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph into this evening...which could blow around unsecured objects and make travel more difficult for high profile vehicles especially on north south roadways. Rain will change to snow showers late this evening and overnight...with a few heavier snow squalls also possible. The brief heavier rates of snow with in the squalls combined with gusty winds may produce drastic reductions in visibilities at times overnight. A dusting will be possible in spots by daybreak Saturday...primarily on elevated and grassy surfaces.
Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-04-16 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Scott County in western Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to 7 miles southeast of Waldron to near Beauchamp, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waldron... Mount Ida Oden... Beauchamp Cardiff... Opal Mimosa... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Mauldin Muddy Creek WMA... Olio Bluffton... Pine Ridge Boles... Story Union Hill... Chula Cedar Creek... Gibbs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Northwestern Madison County in northwestern Arkansas Central Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas Northeastern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 404 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Springdale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Berryville... Eureka Springs Lowell... Green Forest Bethel Heights... Hindsville Rudd... Forum Hobbs State Park... Clifty Withrow Springs State Park... War Eagle Urbanette... Rule Goshen... Metalton Connor... Best HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Our Spring Severe Weather season has been very active. There is the possibility of severe weather for portions of Southern Central Alabama of the Yellowhammer State. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a pocket of instability will focus across far south Central Alabama during the heat of the day, and this could support a few strong afternoon thunderstorms.”
Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lafayette, northern Chickasaw, northeastern Yalobusha, northern Calhoun, Pontotoc, southern Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe Counties through 430 AM CDT At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy, or near Pontotoc, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Water Valley, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Plantersville, Smithville, Randolph, Troy, New Salem, Springdale, Banner, New Wren, Tula, Furrs, Houlka and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Richland; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-16 02:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, except 3 to 8 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest impacts will be over northern Sierra passes such as Yuba and Fredonyer. Rain may mix with snow at times below 6,000 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-16 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN...SCOTT AND WEST CENTRAL YELL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED A new severe thundestorm warning was issued. Therefore, this warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southwestern Logan...Scott and West Central Yell Counties until 430 AM CDT.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0