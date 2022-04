DOWNINGTOWN — Communities that Care of Greater Downingtown (CTC) hosted its inaugural Snowball Shuffle event recently at Eagleview Town Center and had over 225 participants come out to run/walk for a healthier Downingtown community. Each participant received a Snowball Shuffle sweatshirt, swag from the event’s sponsors, and access to a deluxe hot chocolate bar, which was sponsored by Brumbaugh Wealth Management. Participants were encouraged to dress up and show team spirit, even earning prizes for doing so. Team Rhys Above won the prize for Most Money Raised; Team Sanare Today earned the prize for Most Team Spirit; and Team Brumbaugh Wealth Management earned the prize for Best Costumes.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO