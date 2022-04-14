ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

Cover picture for the articleThe Oilers finish up a two-game road trip and look for their sixth-straight win against the Predators on Thursday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers finish up a brief two-game road trip in Nashville on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. You can watch the game...

fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres unable to convert in home loss to St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/14/22 vs Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars continue their three-game homestand against the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the season. On Tuesday, they held the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to just 25 shots and zero goals on the board in an intense 1-0 victory on home ice. It was a much-needed performance after a chaotic month and a few poor performances on the defensive end of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

STREAK HALTED

The Vegas Golden Knights scored four in the second period en route to a 6-1 victory over the Flames Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Calgary. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames remain atop the Pacific Division with a 45-20-9 record. Dillon...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Are Becoming a Tougher Team Thanks to Evander Kane

It just wasn’t the Edmonton Oilers’ night against the Minnesota Wild last Tuesday. Costly giveaways resulted in a 5-1 loss, despite outshooting the Wild 28-23. But the headline of the night was Evander Kane’s altercation with the five Wild skaters, including Ryan Hartman, who let the Oilers’ forward know how he felt about him when he flashed Kane the middle finger.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Johnson expected to make NHL debut with Blue Jackets

Atkinson, Hart out for Flyers; Greenway likely won't travel with Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and University of Michigan teammate Nick Blankenburg...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from clinching a playoff spot

The Tampa Bay Lightning have officially clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. After ending a dominant first period with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Ross Colton and Alex Killorn, the Bolts conceded three straight goals in the second period and trailed 3-2 all the way until the final 13 seconds of regulation. With Brian Elliott pulled for a sixth attacker, Nikita Kucherov fired a wrist shot through a crowd that found its way past Anthony Stolarz with 12.3 seconds remaining to tie the game at three.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

'NOAH IS AN INCREDIBLE PLAYER'

Hanifin continues to shine this season with stellar play at both ends of the ice. Noah Hanifin has quietly established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league with his outstanding play and reliability at both ends of the ice. With 508 games under his belt at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

BLUES A St. Louis Blues win on Saturday would clinch the team's 45th playoff berth and ninth 100-point season in franchise history. For the second time in eight days, the Blues are riding hot heading into a crucial home-ice matchup with the Minnesota Wild. With the regular season clock ticking down and the teams still knotted together at second place, the stakes have only increased since their last bout.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

MacEachern placed on long-term injured reserve

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Mackenzie MacEachern on long-term injured reserve. In addition, the Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions. MacEachern, 28, has played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

MEDICAL: Dach Out with Right Shoulder Sprain

Toews also to miss practice Friday for maintenance day. Forward Jonathan Toews will not practice today (maintenance). In addition, Chicago Blackhawks Team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Kirby Dach will not practice today (right shoulder sprain). PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Predators Meet in Saturday Matinee. Chicago,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bobrovsky sets wins record as streaking Panthers beat Jets

SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky stands alone. Making 30 saves en route to his franchise-record 36th win of the season, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner helped lead the Panthers to a 6-1 win over the Jets at FLA Live Arena on Friday. "It's a team record," said Bobrovsky, who surpassed...
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Cody Glass from Milwaukee

Forward Ranks Among AHL's Leaders in Assists, Points with Milwaukee This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (April 14, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL). Glass, 23 (4/1/99), has 14 goals and 60 points in...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Islanders Honor Bossy With Jersey Patch

Islanders added a number 22 patch on their jerseys to honor Mike Bossy. In honor of Mike Bossy, the New York Islanders added a number 22 patch to their jerseys to commemorate the Hall of Famer, who passed away on Friday morning at 65. Bossy's number 22 will join Clark...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Sorokin's Seventh Shutout Leads Isles Over Habs

Ilya Sorokin sets career-high with 44 saves, ties club record with seventh shutout. Emotions were high on both sides of Friday night's New York Islanders-Montreal Canadiens matchup. The Islanders were motivated to get a win in Mike Bossy's memory, as the legendary Isles forward - and Montreal native - passed...
NHL

