The Glycolic Acid Hack Transformed My Dry Feet Ahead Of Summer

Here's the thing: We're all aging, folks! As hyper-focused as our culture is on maintaining our youth and slowing down the wrinkles, pigmentation, and any other visible signs of aging, I'm calling for a shift in mindset. We might not be necessarily ecstatic when we notice that first gray hair or some new crinkles around our eyes, but instead of freaking out and throwing the car into reverse, I personally like the idea of making the most with what we have. And really, who said our skin looks best when we're young? A construct that's who. I mean, my mom is 74, and I'm thoroughly convinced she has the most beautiful skin in all the land—wrinkles and all.

