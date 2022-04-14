Eric Adams rips BLM, anti-cop activists after night of NYC shootings

Mayor Eric Adams slammed Black Lives Matter and anti-police activists Wednesday after a night of bloodshed across the city that left more than a dozen people shot.

“Where are all those who stated ‘Black lives matter’?” Adams said on NY1.

“Do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx, in Brooklyn. The victims were black,” the mayor said.

Three people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded in a series of shootings that rocked parts of the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday and early Wednesday, police and sources said.

The fatalities included a 23-year-old woman and two men, 22 and 21, all killed in separate Bronx shootings. At least five other shootings were reported in New York City during a roughly six-hour span, authorities said.

Mayor Eric Adams slammed BLM after three people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded in a series of shootings across the city. Getty ImagesMayor Eric Adams emphasized the victims of the shootings were black, but he feels that BLM has not given enough attention to the gun violence over the weekend.ZUMAPRESS.com

The mayor said those who protest against police brutality should also acknowledge the scourge of gun ­violence.

“The lives of these black children that are dying every night matter,” Adams said. “We can’t be hypocrites.”