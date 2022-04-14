ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
What the papers say

Liverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.

Christian Eriksen has made an impressive start to life at Brentford (Steve Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, writes the Liverpool Echo. The 22-year-old winger has also been linked to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have both held talks with River Plate’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to the Daily Express. The 21-year-old has a £16.6million release clause and has also been linked to Manchester City.

Players to watch

Lucas Ocampos: West Ham and Wolves are interested in the 27-year-old Sevilla winger, according to Super Deporte.

Karem Artukoglu: Arsenal are preparing a £16.6m offer for the 23-year-old Galatasaray winger according to Turkish publication Star Gazetesi.

newschain

Football rumours: Newcastle rule out making move for Paris St Germain’s Neymar

Newcastle will not splash the cash on Brazil superstar Neymar as the club seek instead to work within their budget this off-season, according to the Telegraph. The paper says the Magpies have ruled trying to sign the 30-year-old Paris St Germain forward, with whom they were linked last week in a £200million move. Instead, the club will reportedly focus on smaller targets as their transfer budget is likely to be worth less than the £90m they spent in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jurgen Klopp: This season won’t be a success unless Liverpool win trophies

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists reaching three semi-finals in one season cannot be considered a success if it is not translated into trophies. His side are already one from one having won the Carabao Cup in February, and have a chance to extend their 100 per cent record in the last four of the FA Cup against Manchester City at Wembley as they seek to keep an unlikely quadruple on track.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Cucho Hernandez out of Brentford clash

Watford will be without forward Cucho Hernandez for the Premier League match against Brentford because of a hamstring problem. The Colombian was forced off late in the first half of last weekend’s home defeat by Leeds, with subsequent scans confirming the injury is a serious one and could see him sidelined for the rest of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Moussa Diaby
Christian Eriksen
Mohamed Salah
Lucas Ocampos
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Emerge as Feasible Option for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are a feasible option for Paulo Dybala's next destination in the summer transfer window, claims a recent report. Dybala's contract with Juve expires in the summer and he will join his next club for free, with the likes of Inter, Tottenham, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in La Joya.
PREMIER LEAGUE
