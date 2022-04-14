Portland City Council ends contract that provided more police resources to downtown businesses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a new contract for city police officers, but it’s possible the vote could be postponed despite a warning that any delay could hurt the city’s ability to recruit new officers. Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department haven’t had a new contract since 2019. The proposal for the 2020-2022 contract would offer up to $7,000 bonuses for veteran officers and recruits, as well as retroactive yearly pay raises of 1%, 1.5% and 2.5%. Additionally increases of 2.5% and 1% are proposed to bring the city in line...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO