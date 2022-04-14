ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beardstown, officer deny wrong-doing in response to federal lawsuit claiming excessive force

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Beardstown officials and one of its police officers are denying that any improper or excessive action was taken against a woman handcuffed after witnessing a traffic accident in February 2021.

Tazewell County resident Lisa McMahon contends in a federal lawsuit filed in January that she was "violently grabbed by the back of her neck and (thrown) face-first into ... the snow-covered gravel driveway" during an investigation into a crash in which she was not involved.

She maintains she required hospital treatment and further orthodontic work as a result, and was falsely charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

McMahon is suing the city and Beardstown Police Officer Ian Dennis in U.S. District Court in Springfield on the grounds her claims involve civil rights issues.

In his response, Dennis disputes many of the claims in the lawsuit and maintains that "a reasonable police officer objectively viewing the facts and circumstances presented ... would reasonably believe that his actions were lawful in light of clearly established law as well as the information then available at that time."

He also said that any injuries or damages claimed by McMahon "are attributable, in whole or in part, to her negligent, willful, wanton and unlawful conduct."

McMahon contends she was leaving the Wheel Inn in Beardstown about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 2021, after playing slots when she witnessed a car go into a ditch near Sixth and Arenz streets. She said in the court action that she walked to a friend's house and Dennis followed her footprints in the snow and later arrived and began to question her about the crash.

Responses by Dennis and the city acknowledge those events, but deny the officer acted inappropriately.

The lawsuit claims Dennis approached McMahon in an aggressive manner and asked "why she was running from police."

Dennis "continued to aggressively accuse (her) of running from the police and being involved in a car accident," according to the lawsuit, which presents only one side of a claim.

Dennis and the city have denied the assertions.

McMahon was taken to the hospital for treatment and charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer. The charge was dismissed in September, according to court records.

McMahon is asking for undetermined compensatory and punitive damages. A jury trial has been requested.

