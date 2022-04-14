Historic site gets new sign as part of Eagle Scout project

Josh Crowder, a Life Scout in Scouts BSA Boys Troop 103, made a new sign for Woodland Farm as his project to become an Eagle Scout. (Barbara Suelter/Provided)

A nearly 200-year-old farm turned historical museum has a new sign, thanks to a future Eagle Scout.

Life Scout Josh Crowder, 16, of Scouts BSA Boys Troop 103 completed his project April 2 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Crowder helped replace the front sign at Woodlawn Farm, 1463 Gierke Lane. The farm, believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, is operated as a museum.

Crowder first was made aware of Woodlawn Farm when a member of his church overheard him talking about how he needed an Eagle Scout project. That person told him the farm needed a new sign. Crowder then met with the Underground Railroad Committee of the Morgan County Historical Society, which owns Woodlawn Farm, in March 2021 to discuss what they wanted to do.

The project took a while to complete. The old sign was taken down around Thanksgiving, after which a combination of cold weather and COVID-19 kept Crowder and his troop from finishing it sooner. They finally were able to meet up on a cold and windy day to put up the new sign.

“With all the people there it was really easy putting it up,” Crowder said

Barbara Suelter, treasurer for the Underground Railroad Committee, had met Crowder before. When she met him again while working on this project, she saw “a lot of growth in his leadership skills” and “his understanding of what it takes to be … an Eagle Scout,” she said, noting that the other members of Crowder’s troop were a “real nice group of guys”.

Plans for replacing the sign had been in the works for a while. Suelter said the committee took a survey of Woodlawn Farm about three years ago, to determine things that needed to be repaired or replaced. The old sign, which Suelter described as “tired”, was at the front of that list, but a pandemic-related lack of tours in 2020 and 2021 meant Woodlawn Farm did not have the funds needed to fix it.

Being a Scout has changed his life for the better, Crowder said.

“I’ve met most of my closest friends through it and had so much fun, and learned a lot about growing and leading and having fun and being organized,” he said.