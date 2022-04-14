ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Historic site gets new sign as part of Eagle Scout project

By Ben Singson
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQFSA_0f8oUmvb00
Josh Crowder, a Life Scout in Scouts BSA Boys Troop 103, made a new sign for Woodland Farm as his project to become an Eagle Scout. (Barbara Suelter/Provided)

A nearly 200-year-old farm turned historical museum has a new sign, thanks to a future Eagle Scout.

Life Scout Josh Crowder, 16, of Scouts BSA Boys Troop 103 completed his project April 2 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Crowder helped replace the front sign at Woodlawn Farm, 1463 Gierke Lane. The farm, believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, is operated as a museum.

Crowder first was made aware of Woodlawn Farm when a member of his church overheard him talking about how he needed an Eagle Scout project. That person told him the farm needed a new sign. Crowder then met with the Underground Railroad Committee of the Morgan County Historical Society, which owns Woodlawn Farm, in March 2021 to discuss what they wanted to do.

The project took a while to complete. The old sign was taken down around Thanksgiving, after which a combination of cold weather and COVID-19 kept Crowder and his troop from finishing it sooner. They finally were able to meet up on a cold and windy day to put up the new sign.

“With all the people there it was really easy putting it up,” Crowder said

Barbara Suelter, treasurer for the Underground Railroad Committee, had met Crowder before. When she met him again while working on this project, she saw “a lot of growth in his leadership skills” and “his understanding of what it takes to be … an Eagle Scout,” she said, noting that the other members of Crowder’s troop were a “real nice group of guys”.

Plans for replacing the sign had been in the works for a while. Suelter said the committee took a survey of Woodlawn Farm about three years ago, to determine things that needed to be repaired or replaced. The old sign, which Suelter described as “tired”, was at the front of that list, but a pandemic-related lack of tours in 2020 and 2021 meant Woodlawn Farm did not have the funds needed to fix it.

Being a Scout has changed his life for the better, Crowder said.

“I’ve met most of my closest friends through it and had so much fun, and learned a lot about growing and leading and having fun and being organized,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Local Eagle Scouts honored

WILMINGTON — The Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America held its annual recognition banquet at the Ballast Hotel in Wilmington. Troop 460 from Antioch Presbyterian Church in Hoke County presented the colors and lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag and the Scout Oath and Law. Eagle Scout and Superior Court Judge Stan Carmical presided over the evening events.
WILMINGTON, NC
Salem News Online

Local scout installs maps at Waterworth as Eagle project

SALEM — Visitors to Waterworth Memorial Park now have a large, colorful map to guide them to all the attractions. Designed by Salem High School senior Reed Minto to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the signs were installed recently near the three entrances to the park. One is located near the duck pond off of South School Street, one is near the creek near the band shell off of Sunset and one is located next to the flag pole off of Superior.
SALEM, OH
Newberry Observer

Barnes becomes Eagle Scout

NEWBERRY COUNTY — At the age of 15, Will Barnes has already earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement a Boy Scout can earn. Barnes, a member of Troop 316, earned the Eagle rank on Jan. 23, 2022 — he has been a member of the Boy Scouts since 2017.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Troop 243 Scout completes Eagle Scout project

Eddie Ondek, Sewickley resident and junior at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, is no stranger to volunteerism. He’s worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Cochran Hose Company and has helped with students at the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. His latest use of time...
SEWICKLEY, PA
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
751
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy