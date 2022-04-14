ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

State Investigators Aim To Crackdown On Those Supplying Teens With Booze

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40I99X_0f8oUaKt00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Underage drinking deaths are dramatically higher since the pandemic. Now, state investigators want to crack down on those supplying the booze.

Alcoholic Beverage Control just launched a new campaign to stop underage drinking, warning that they’re going straight to the source that sold the alcohol or provided it.

A crash scene may provide way more than you imagined. Something as simple as a receipt in the car can lead investigators to a store, surveillance video and even a house party to catch whoever is getting alcohol to minors.

“We’ll get notified by the responding agency, and at that time, we’ll go out to the scene and start collecting evidence,” Brandon Shotwell said.

Shotwell is the supervising agent in charge of ABC’s trace unit which is tracking illegal alcohol sales. So how bad is the problem?

For the past three years, they’ve had a yearly increase in investigations—with 213 trace investigations since 2020 when the pandemic started and more than 100 teen deaths involving DUI.

“It’s devastating. It devastates the family. It devastates the community,” said Lori Bergenstock.

Bergenstock visits high schools across Sacramento as part of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“If I can even reach one kid in a school, if I can reach one parent and get them to talk to their kids about the dangers of underage drinking, then I feel like I’ve done my job,” she said.

Now, this new critical campaign could save lives.

“For us, the loss of one life is too many, so we really try to take all preventative measures,” Shotwell said.

The campaign comes just as prom season gets underway. With that in mind, it’s a warning that those caught providing alcohol to minors could face fines or even jail time and businesses could lose their liquor license altogether.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Smiley Martin, Suspect In Deadly Sacramento Shooting, Previously Agreed To Be Paid Thousands In County Settlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weeks before Smiley Martin was accused of being one of five gunmen in Sacramento’s worst mass shooting, the county agreed to pay him a $7,500 settlement. “It’s really difficult to sue, and to prevail is just as difficult,” Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel said. “The laws are kind of slanted toward the correctional officers.” In a handwritten lawsuit, Martin claimed in 2018 that a jail guard was responsible for rival gang members attacking him. He claims the guard allowed rival gang members to interact with one another which resulted in Martin being surrounded by inmates who attacked him. In the lawsuit,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WLOX

State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been described as “gas station heroin” - a drug that people of all ages can legally buy at the local convenience store. And while only a handful of people in Mississippi have gotten sick from using the substance in recent years, state health leaders are sounding the alarm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Sacramento

Area Shootings Kill 3 Men, Community Calling For Peace And Change

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A violent weekend unfolded in the Sacramento area just a week after the deadly mass shooting downtown. Sacramento police are now investigating a double homicide in Natomas that happened on Sunday. The victims in that shooting were identified as Giovanny Rosario, 31 — better known as Sacramento entertainer DJ Gio — and Vernon Mulder, 30. Meanwhile, Elk Grove detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an Airbnb house party on Saturday. In both cases, police are searching for suspects. On Monday evening, community leaders are scheduled to gather for an interfaith prayer service to call for peace but especially...
SACRAMENTO, CA
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand All States Pass Reforms to Save Animals From Pet-Murdering Cops

It is estimated that police in the United States kill a dog every 98 minutes. Police cannot be counted on to disclose all of the animals they are murdering in the line of duty. The Puppycide Database Project, which relies heavily on its own research and tools to find the true numbers behind this crisis, has estimated that the number of our pups being gunned down by officers is close to 500 dogs a day. These dogs are often safely leashed, or residing in their own homes. The ‘perceived threat’ a cop feels from a dog can be as small as a bark, a movement, or simply being in a small space with the officer.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Black Enterprise

White California Deputy Fired for Striking 14-Year-Old Black Boy Has Job Reinstated

A white police officer fired in 2020 after a video of him striking a 14-year-old Black boy went viral has been reinstated. Rancho Cordova Police Department Deputy Brian Fowell got his job back late last month after being fired in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, The Sacramento Bee reports. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office terminated Fowell after a professional standards unit investigation concluded he used excessive force against then-14-year-old Elijah Tufono.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Booze#Food Drink#Beverages#Abc
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Want to Report Bad Batches of Drugs to Health Officials

Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
HEALTH
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
64K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy