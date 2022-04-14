ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

New ‘brain machine’ will scan space for alien signals

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YD4v1_0f8oUSDx00

The United Kingdom will build the “brain” for the upcoming Square Kilometer Array Observatory, otherwise known as SKAO or SKA. The observatory is part of an ongoing expansion of high-powered telescopes designed to study the early universe. Alongside that goal, the Square Kilometer Array will also be capable of scanning distant galaxies for alien radio signals.

The Square Kilometer Array will give us a portal to the early universe

The upcoming telescope will initially be comprised of 197 dishes and over 130,000 antennas. The array will be located throughout South Africa and Australia. It’s designed to search for both natural and alien-made radio signals. The latter of which would help prove the existence of alien life.

To get the project off the ground, a team of British scientists will create the Square Kilometer Array’s prototype “brain”. The brain, in reality, is a batch of super-powerful software and hardware. It’s all designed to work together and control the biggest radio telescope the world has ever seen. It’s an immense challenge, though, and one that the team isn’t taking lightly.

“We’re talking something like 600 petabytes per year of data coming out of SKA,” Dr. Chris Pearson, an astronomy group leader at RAL Space told BBC News. RAL Space is just one of many members working on the SKA Project.

600 petabytes equate to 600 million gigabytes, which should help put a large amount of data the Square Kilometer Array’s brain will need to handle into perspective. Because so much data will be coming through the system, Pearson says that it is a scaling, processing, and data transfer problem.

What this super-powered telescope is capable of

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vflb_0f8oUSDx00
The SKA Project will rely on satellites similar to these to help run its super-powerful radio telescope. Image source: venzy / Adobe

Much like some of this century’s other grand projects, like the James Webb Space Telescope and the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT), SKA has a lot of potential to open new doors of understanding for astronomers. Not only will it be able to look into the early universe, but it will also be able to pick up on signs of life on distant planets.

This includes the building blocks of life, which we’ve already discovered on Mars, too. Additionally, because the Square Kilometer Array will be so powerful, scientists believe it will help answer questions we still have about dark energy. They also hope it will allow us to discover what made the first stars shine.

Ultimately, the Square Kilometer Array is a stepping stone to learning more about our universe. While this initial brain is just a prototype, the overall capability of the SKA system is unprecedented.

Together with other techs we’ve developed, like the Parker Solar Probe, the James Webb Space Telescope, and NASA’s continued push for space exploration, we are well on our way to learning more about the universe that we call home.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scanning#Space Exploration#Skao#British#Ral Space#Bbc News
Ars Technica

Ars takes a clean-room tour of JPL’s asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft

Ars Technica had the opportunity to tour NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California this week, suiting up for a clean-room sneak peek at the Psyche spacecraft now nearing completion. This ambitious mission, named after the eponymous asteroid it will explore, is due to launch in August on a Falcon Heavy rocket. Scientists are hopeful that learning more about this unusual asteroid will advance our understanding of planet formation and the earliest days of our Solar System.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mars
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
Space.com

An asteroid impact could wipe out an entire city — a space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe

This article was originally published at The Conversation. (opens in new tab) The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Svetla Ben-Itzhak (opens in new tab), Assistant Professor of Space and International Relations, West Space Seminar, Air War College, Air University. Earth exists in a dangerous...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

'Knife-Edged Rocks' on Mars Force NASA Rover to Turn Around

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover is an accomplished mountain climber already. It's been slowly working its way up the lower layers of Mount Sharp, the central peak in the Gale Crater on Mars. But as all pioneering mountain climbers know, sometimes you have to reevaluate the route and find a better, safer way to go.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter sets new flight records on Mars

NASA’s space helicopter has set two new flight records on Mars. During what the mission team described as Ingenuity’s “most ambitious flight” among its 25 trips to date, the 4-pound, 19-inch-high helicopter flew a distance of 2,324.2 feet (708.4 meters), smashing its previous record of 2,072.8 feet (631.8 meters) by 251.4 feet (76.6 meters).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA extends its Ingenuity helicopter mission to scout an ancient delta on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was originally designed to conduct the first controlled flight on another planet and then fly a further four times before retiring. The helicopter has now just completed its 21st flight, and is on the verge of completing a whole year of operations on Mars. What's more, NASA announced this week that it has extended the Martian helicopter's operations through September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch how the Perseverance rover drives autonomously across Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been trundling across the surface of Mars since arriving on the planet in spectacular fashion in February last year. The six-wheeled, SUV-sized vehicle is currently on its way to the Jezero River Delta as it continues its search for evidence of ancient microbial life on the red planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

BGR.com

312K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy