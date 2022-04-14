ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett County, SD

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 00:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Custer Co Plains, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach .DISCUSSION...Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Minimum afternoon relative humidities will dip to the 20s. Northwest winds will increase to 20-35 mph with gusts around 50 mph. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the very high category to extreme category.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermosa, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
Pennington County, SD
Cars
Meade County, SD
Cars
State
South Dakota State
Lawrence County, SD
Cars
City
Sturgis, SD
City
Custer, SD
County
Custer County, SD
County
Bennett County, SD
County
Meade County, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Mellette County, Todd County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
JACKSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains, West Central Highlands and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur around mid day and into the early afternoon.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...South winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castro, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Castro; Parmer; Swisher WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Castro, Parmer and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities locally less than a mile.
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Palo Verde Valley, Chiriaco Summit, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Valley, Southeastern Imperial County and Chuckwalla Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chester FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following counties, Chester, Hardeman and McNairy. * WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Whiteville, Silerton, Masseyville, Cloverport, Jacks Creek, McNairy, Toone, Finger, Deanburg, Pine Top, Teague, Hickory Corners, Montezuma, Shandy and Vildo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy