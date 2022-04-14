A UM alumna’s rise to Hollywood fame

Despite her reputation as a rom-com charmer, Sandra Bullock's career spans a number of genres. She's done science fiction (Demolition Man, Gravity), action (Speed, the regrettable Speed 2: Cruise Control), a ton of thrillers (The Vanishing, The Net, Murder by Numbers, Premonition, Bird Box), serious adult dramas (28 Days, Crash, Infamous, The Blind Side), and a requisite '90s legal thriller (A Time to Kill). And yet we must admit: Most of Bullock's best movies are romantic comedies, or at least broader comedies like The Heat, Miss Congeniality, and Practical Magic. She's currently appearing in the action-adventure romp The Lost City, which accentuates her charisma as a cocksure leading lady. Keep it coming! In honor of Bullock's 35-year career, we're ranking her best roles thus far.
