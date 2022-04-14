ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

A UM alumna’s rise to Hollywood fame

By Haley Yarborough / Montana Kaimin
montanakaimin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spring of 1972, University of Montana alumna Dale Raoul made her first film debut as main character Scarlett O’Hara in the satirical, student-directed version of “Gone with the Wind.” Over 50 years later, Hollywood knows 65-year-old Raoul for her hundreds of performances as a voice, theater and film...

www.montanakaimin.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Morris Chestnut Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday honoring actor Morris Chestnut, best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood,'' "The Brothers,'' "The Perfect Holiday,'' "Think Like a Man,'' "The Best Man'' and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday.''. The star is...
CERRITOS, CA
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

With new album Unlimited Love arriving on April 1, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be celebrating by deservedly getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame the day before!. The hometown heroes will collect their star – the 2,717th on the iconic Walk Of Fame – next Thursday, March 31, with it appropriately being placed in front of Amoeba Music, on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Relationship With Heath Ledger While Filming Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#The Fame#Actor#Alumna#Film Star#University Of Montana#Missoula Children#Hellgate High School#Old Globe#Hbo
E! News

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

Watch: Remembering Marilyn Monroe 58 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Marilyn Monroe's storied life continues to be a source of fascination. Yet another documentary about the Some Like It Hot actress is set for release, and this project claims to resolve a mystery that even Marilyn sought answers to: the identity of her biological father. Born Norma Jeane Baker, the star grew up in and out of foster homes as her mother struggled to make ends meet.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

The 17 Best Sandra Bullock Movies, Ranked

Despite her reputation as a rom-com charmer, Sandra Bullock's career spans a number of genres. She's done science fiction (Demolition Man, Gravity), action (Speed, the regrettable Speed 2: Cruise Control), a ton of thrillers (The Vanishing, The Net, Murder by Numbers, Premonition, Bird Box), serious adult dramas (28 Days, Crash, Infamous, The Blind Side), and a requisite '90s legal thriller (A Time to Kill). And yet we must admit: Most of Bullock's best movies are romantic comedies, or at least broader comedies like The Heat, Miss Congeniality, and Practical Magic. She's currently appearing in the action-adventure romp The Lost City, which accentuates her charisma as a cocksure leading lady. Keep it coming! In honor of Bullock's 35-year career, we're ranking her best roles thus far.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Movies: From ‘John Wick’ to ‘The Matrix’ Films

When it comes to action movie stars, Keanu Reeves has been a force to be reckoned with since his emergence in the acting world in the 1990s. From blood-pumping action movies to romantic roles to a few comedic entries, Reeves has proved that he’s talented and versatile. Not to mention, he’s got his own position as one of the most likable and nicest people in Hollywood.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy