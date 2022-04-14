Colombia great Rincon dies following car crash

Two children have died following a house fire in Preston.Lancashire Police said the three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy died in hospital on Tuesday after they and their mother were rescued from the blaze on Friday evening.Emergency services were called to the address at about 8pm on Friday following reports of a house fire with several people trapped inside.A Lancashire Police spokesman said the two children and their mother, a woman in her 20s, were rescued from the building on Coronation Crescent.This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO