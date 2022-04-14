ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Colombia great Rincon dies following car crash

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali earlier this week, doctors said late on Wednesday. He was 55. Rincon...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Charge For Boca Raton Woman, 70, Following Multi-Car Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Joyce Rosen is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge following a multi-car crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Rosen was involved in a three car crash on March 10th, on Powerline Ride near Canary Palm […] The article DUI Charge For Boca Raton Woman, 70, Following Multi-Car Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Daily Mail

Former Real Madrid star Freddy Rincon, 55, who captained the iconic Colombia side of the 1990s, is left in a critical condition after his car is struck by a bus at deserted crossroads in the city of Cali

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon was in a critical condition with severe head injuries on Tuesday after being involved in a car crash in the city of Cali, the clinic where he was being treated said. Four other people who were in the vehicle that Rincon was driving were also...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies following crash on N. Marksheffel Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a motorcyclist involved in a crash Tuesday has died from his injuries. On March 15, CSPD dispatch received a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. At the scene, officers found that the motorcyclist had been thrown from the The post Colorado Springs Police: motorcyclist dies following crash on N. Marksheffel Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Head Injuries#Cali#The Imbanaco Clinic#Colombian#Santa Fe And America#Italian#Brazilian#Corinthians
BBC

Yarnton crash: Driver dies after two-car collision

A driver has died in hospital after a crash involving two cars. A Porsche 911 and a Vauxhall Astra collided on the A44, near The Turnpike pub in Yarnton, shortly after 13:30 GMT on Saturday. The Porsche driver, a man in his 60s, and his passenger, a woman in her...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash

Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Police: Fatal Car Crash Followed Hit-And-Run, Beating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico were investigating Monday whether those in a car that crashed while speeding, killing two of the nine people packed inside, were involved in a hit-and-run and the beating of a homeless man reported before the accident. Albuquerque police said it appeared...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Argentina
PIX11

Teen dies after car crashes into tree in Queens

QUEENS (PIX11) – A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree in Queens on Friday, the NYPD said. A 19-year-old man was driving a 2001 Nissan Altima on South Conduit Avenue near 125th Street when he “failed to properly navigate the roadway” and hit a tree at 9:09 […]
QUEENS, NY
NebraskaTV

Man dies following crash with semi near Guide Rock

WEBSTER COUNTY, Neb. — A man has died after crashing into a semi near Guide Rock. According to the Webster County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 78, seven miles north of Guide Rock. Juan Perez of Superior was driving south on the highway...
GUIDE ROCK, NE
BBC

Pedestrian, 33, dies in car crash on Isle of Skye

A 33-year-old man has died following a crash on the Isle of Skye. The pedestrian was hit by a Honda Jazz at 22:10 on Saturday on the A851 Kilbeg Road, and died at the scene. Police said formal identification was yet to take place but that the man's next of kin had been informed.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Girl, three, and boy, five, die after house fire

Two children have died following a house fire in Preston.Lancashire Police said the three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy died in hospital on Tuesday after they and their mother were rescued from the blaze on Friday evening.Emergency services were called to the address at about 8pm on Friday following reports of a house fire with several people trapped inside.A Lancashire Police spokesman said the two children and their mother, a woman in her 20s, were rescued from the building on Coronation Crescent.This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy