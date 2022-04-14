ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced man accused of shooting and killing dog, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04q46n_0f8oRwXq00

A Merced man is charged with felony animal cruelty after police say he shot and killed a dog.

Merced officers arrested 32-year-old Marland Steeples after receiving a call about gunfire at 9th and D streets in Merced.

Officers say when they arrived at the apartment complex, they found a husky that had been fatally shot.

After speaking to witnesses, Steeples admitted to killing the dog and was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Merced police.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

UC Merced officer arrested for domestic violence, stalking ex-girlfriend, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced officer was arrested for domestic violence and stalking his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials say Israel Garcia, who works as an officer for the UC Merced Police Department, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had sexually and […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Dog#Animal Cruelty
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy