Federal law gives prisoners facing execution the right to have a spiritual adviser in the death chamber who can pray aloud and touch them, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The ruling came in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, whose lethal injection was scheduled for September last year but was blocked by the court to consider his appeal. He said the state violated his religious rights by refusing to let his pastor pray audibly with him or perform a tradition known as the laying-on of hands.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO