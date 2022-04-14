ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Community gives input on search for next Tulare police chief

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWIGx_0f8oQ2kO00

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – The City of Tulare will soon have a new police chief. Chief Wes Hensley has announced plans to retire in June 2022 after over three decades in law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the city held the first of two community meetings concerning who will be appointed as the next police chief took place.

“In any organization there comes a time when you need to get out of the way, so it can progress. And I’m at that stage in my career,” Hensley said.

“We serve the community, we can’t do our jobs without the community, so it makes sense that the community has some input on what characteristics they want in the next chief, he added.

Wednesday evening was the first of two meetings where community members were encouraged to gather and ask questions and give input on the next chief. City Manager Marc Mondell has the final say when it comes to appointing the new chief, but he says because he’s only had this role for 6 months, he didn’t want to make that call alone.

Hensley says there are many challenges the next chief needs to be prepared for. Including issues facing the department, like recruitment and retention, as well as issues in the community.

“There’s been a lot of law changes in California that have made it very difficult for police administrators to provide public safety to the community. Also coming up with community-based solutions for homelessness,” he said.

Many community members expressed concerns over if the new chief would be coming from the Tulare Police Department or from an outside agency. Many community members had questions about what kind of officers we were being considered.

And while Hensley says he’s not making the final decision, he has a few candidates in mind and says the department, will be in good hands.

“If you gotta be a chief of police, you want to do it in a town like Tulare,” he said.

The next meeting will be on Sunday at 10 a.m at the community center on 201 North F Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Community members hit the polls in FUSD special election

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Tuesday is special election day for Fresno High Area voters. Four candidates are looking to fill the vacant Fresno Unified board of trustees seat. The seat was left vacant when Carol Mills, who served the district for 17 years, passed away after battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Linda Altamirano and Joaquin Pacheco are […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

3 arrested following police chase from Delano to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit that began in Delano made its way to Highway 99 and eventually ended in Bakersfield around 3 p.m. Monday. The chase involved the Delano Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was eventually stopped beneath the Chester Avenue overpass south of Truxtun Avenue.  Delano police said they arrested three people that were in the vehicle. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
State
California State
Tulare, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Californian

BPD monitoring team holds first community session to gather input on police reform

The Bakersfield Monitoring Team, a third-party group tasked with ensuring the Bakersfield Police Department meets the terms of a stipulated judgment entered with the California Department of Justice, held its first online community listening session Thursday as is required by the judgment. The BPD entered into a stipulated judgment in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Axios Twin Cities

Inside Minneapolis' search for a new police chief

Minneapolis' search for a new police chief is set to include community focus groups, local meet-and-greets and a deep dive into finalists' social media presence per the city's contract with a headhunting firm. What's happening: Public Sector Search & Consulting, a California-based firm that specializes in law enforcement, will help the city recruit, interview and vet candidates to succeed retired chief Medaria Arradondo.Why it matters: The contract, released to Axios via a public records request, provides an additional window into the process city leaders will use to fill the critical and high-profile role of leading the state's largest police force....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homelessness#Ksee
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2,841 marijuana plants and 800 pounds of processed marijuana seized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized over 2,800 marijuana plants and about 800 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant Wednesday. The warrant was served at a residence in the 16500 block of Stephanie Street just west of Heath […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man charged with murder, mutilation found competent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings will resume against a Ridgecrest man accused of killing a woman last year and mutilating her body. Superior Court Judge Chad Louie ruled Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, is now competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital. In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including reports from […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Sandra Drive shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified. Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy