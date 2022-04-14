ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Artist injured by stolen motorbike awarded £3m damages after High Court trial

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQrbt_0f8oPiVK00

An artist who wanted around £30 million damages after suffering a serious head injury when he was hit by a stolen motorcycle more than six years ago has been awarded about £3 million by a High Court judge.

Manuel Mathieu, who lives in Canada , sued Tony Martin Hinds, who had stolen the motorcycle, and insurers Aviva , and wanted compensation for loss of past and future earnings.

He told a judge his productivity as an artist has been reduced by chronic cognitive fatigue and headaches caused by a serious brain injury.

Aviva said Mr Mathieu’s damages claim was “extraordinary” and “overstated”.

Lawyers representing Aviva said the company’s “primary case” was that he could prove “no ongoing loss beyond the end of 2018”.

Mrs Justice Hill, who heard evidence from art industry experts, concluded that Mr Mathieu should get nearly £3.2 million.

She outlined detail of the case in a written ruling published online after considering evidence at a High Court trial in London earlier this year.

She said Mr Mathieu was 29 and studying for a masters degree in fine art at Goldsmiths College, London, when he was struck by a moped ridden by Mr Hinds at a pedestrian crossing in Lewisham in November 2015.

Mr Mathieu issued a damages claim in November 2018 and alleged negligence.

Aviva admitted liability and the judge said she had been asked to assess the size of a damages award.

Mrs Justice Hill said Mr Mathieu’s “final schedule of loss” sought damages of £33.6 million.

His case is that the headaches, fatigue and cognitive issues... have hampered his productivity, such that he is not able to produce and sell as much art as he would otherwise have been able to

Mrs Justice Hill

She said experts agreed that Mr Mathieu had made a “very good recovery”.

“He has gone on to enjoy a very successful artistic career,” she said in her ruling.

“He lives in Canada, but his paintings and other works are displayed in galleries and exhibitions around the world including in the USA, the UK and China.

“However, his case is that the headaches, fatigue and cognitive issues from which he continues to suffer as a consequence of his brain injury have hampered his productivity, such that he is not able to produce and sell as much art as he would otherwise have been able to.”

Lawyers representing Aviva accepted that Mr Mathieu, who was born in Haiti in 1986 and moved to Montreal, Canada, with his family when he was about 20, had suffered a serious injury and was entitled to some damages.

But the firm disputed the impact the injuries had his productivity – not least because of his “prolific artistic output” since the accident.

Mrs Justice Hill concluded he should get nearly £1 million to cover past lost income and about £2 million to cover future lost income.

He clearly has a well-informed insight into his illness, his symptoms and how best to manage them to enable him to retain his creative inspiration and output as much as possible

Mrs Justice Hill

The judge also made awards to cover general damages and the risk of Mr Mathieu developing epilepsy.

She described the case as “complex” and said there would be “judgment for the claimant in the sum of £3,178,741.64″.

Mrs Justice Hill said Mr Mathieu had “presented” as an “intelligent, sensitive, professional man” when answering questions at the trial.

“I found him to be thoughtful and measured in his responses,” she said.

“In my view he was doing his best to answer difficult questions, understandably based on various accounts he had given clinicians over the years and the different estimates he had made of his lost productivity.

“He clearly has a well-informed insight into his illness, his symptoms and how best to manage them to enable him to retain his creative inspiration and output as much as possible.”

She said there had been “some slightly more difficult exchanges” when a barrister representing Aviva asked about the “extent to which his art had in fact benefitted from the accident”.

The judge added: “He appeared unwilling to accept this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Motorbike#Tony Martin#3m#Canada#High Court#Goldsmiths College
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Man who bundled girlfriend into van has ‘lenient’ prison sentence increased to 12 years

A man who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured, has had his seven-and-a-half year sentence increased to 12 years and three months by Court of Appeal judges.Chay Bowskill, then aged 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was jailed for seven and a half years in January after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, then also aged 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.Their victim, Angel Lynn, then aged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy George ‘conspired to defraud’ former Culture Club bandmate, High Court hears

Boy George “conspired to defraud” his former Culture Club bandmate out of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, it is being alleged in a High Court dispute over the group’s tour money.Drummer Jon Moss is bringing a legal challenge against the band’s lead singer, guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Michael Craig, after allegedly being “expelled” by their manager in September 2018 following 37 years of “service”.Mr Moss argues he is owed an “outstanding balance” of 246,000.17 dollars (£188,000) under the terms of a band agreement reached over the operation of its 2018 Life Tour.Details of the ongoing case emerged...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Shotton murder trial: Jade Marsh strangled by husband, court told

A jealous husband stabbed his estranged wife before strangling her while her four children slept, a murder trial has been told. Russell Marsh is accused of killing Jade Marsh, 27, at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, last August. Mold Crown Court was told she had ended the relationship a week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
BBC

Woman accused of murder after body find appears in court

A primary school teacher has appeared in court accused of murdering a man whose body was found buried in a back garden. Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on Saturday. Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drugs: North Wales £700,000 heroin and cocaine gang jailed

Eighteen people have been sentenced for their part in one of north Wales' largest drug conspiracies. The gang brought more than £700,000 worth of heroin and cocaine from Merseyside to Wrexham. The longest sentence handed down by Judge Nicola Saffman at Caernarfon Crown Court was 11 years and three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man knifed neighbour after subjecting him to years of threats, court told

A man who knifed his neighbour 27 times on his victim’s front lawn had warned police just the day before “I will murder him”, a court has heard.Can Arslan, 52, launched the frenzied attack on father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as Mr Boorman made his way to his front door on the afternoon of October 5 last year.The victim’s wife, Sarah Boorman, tried to pull Arslan off her husband as horrified neighbours looked on in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.Mrs Boorman also suffered a deep wound to her thigh from Arslan’s knife.After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan, who had made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Duke of York’s daughter named in High Court litigation

The Duke of York’s daughter Beatrice has featured in evidence given to a judge overseeing a High Court financial dispute between an elderly Turkish woman and a former banker.Princess Beatrice has been named in an affidavit given by Nebahat Isbilen, who is in her 70s, and has sued Selman Turk, a Turkish businessman based in London.A judge overseeing the dispute has been told that the  Duke of York was allegedly paid £750,000 for “assistance” he provided “in relation” to Mrs Isbilen’s passport.Both the duke and his ex-wife Sarah have been named in a recent ruling on the case by deputy...
POLITICS
BBC

Sam Davies murder: Four jailed for life over stab death

Four men who planned and carried out a fatal stabbing over a grudge have been jailed for life for murder. Sam Davies, 23, died after being found with knife wounds to his chest in Lincoln's Coleridge Gardens on 27 May. Mr Davies was killed by Eimantas Gochman, 20, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy