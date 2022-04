In a game that picked up from last night due to storms, Hillsdale opened in a tight situation against Northwestern. With a runner at third in Audrey Franks, the Falcons eluded the jam as pitcher Taylor Morgan fanned Olivia Amstutz and then nailed Franks at the plate to end the threat, eventually leading to a 7-1 Hillsdale victory and sweep of the Huskies.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO