YUMA — The excessive heat may still be weeks away. But in Yuma County, the Sheriff's Office sees the warning signs of a deadly summer. Along the border just outside of Yuma, a volunteer prepares bags of fruit, snacks and water to hand out to immigrants as they illegally enter the United States. "We have oranges, something salty. This project has been going on for a couple of months now," she says without looking up.

YUMA, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO