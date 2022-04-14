ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings' Trevor Moore: Sends assist in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Moore produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche. Moore helped out...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss to the Sabres

Fortunately, the Buffalo Sabres don’t play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. For some reason, the Maple Leafs simply didn’t show up against the Sabres last night. The result was a 5-2 loss to the team that has beaten them three times out of four this season.
BUFFALO, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets new career high in points

Rantanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Rantanen has assists in each of his last two games, and he's posted six helpers in his last five outings. He set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 14:35 of the second period Thursday. Rantanen has earned a career-high 88 points (35 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances.
DENVER, CO
2 On Your Side

Power logs first assist in Sabres loss to Blues

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Tarasenko scored three times as part of a career-best five-point outing, and the St. Louis Blues rolled to their seventh straight win by beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-2. Robert Thomas had five assists to extend his point streak to 11 games in which he has six goals and 23 points. Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and David Perron also scored for the Blues, whose surge has them battling the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division standings, and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Alex Tuch and Rasmus Asplund scored, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
#Avalanche
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Garners pair of assists

Getzlaf recorded two assists, two shots on goal, a pair of hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning. Getzlaf helped out on tallies by Adam Henrique and Troy Terry in a span of 22 seconds midway through the second period. A nagging lower-body injury has limited Getzlaf to just six appearances in the Ducks' last 20 games. Thursday was the first time in that span he's gotten on the scoresheet. The soon-to-be-retired center has 33 points, 99 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-12 rating through 52 appearances this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Exits after colliding with railing

Suter left Friday's game against the Cardinals after colliding with the dugout railing, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Suter lobbied with his manager and training staff to stay in, which could indicate that he wasn't hurt all that badly, but the Brewers elected to take no chances with the team down nine runs. The exact nature of his injury and whether or not he'll need a trip to the injured list are not yet clear.
MILWAUKEE, WI
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN SHL GOAL SCORING LEADER AND MVP

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 2021-22 SHL goal scoring leader and Canadian Olympian Max Veronneau. Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka is reporting that Veronneau's contract is a two-way deal and worth $750,000. "Max had a great season this...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA

