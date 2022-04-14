ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Josh Hader: Secures third save

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hader earned a save against Baltimore on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he walked one and...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
dodgerblue.com

List Of Pitchers To Throw No-Hitter In Dodgers History

Clayton Kershaw was six outs away from potentially throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history in his 2022 regular season debut before Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the difficult decision to remove him. Had Kershaw gone the distance, he would have joined Sandy Koufax as the only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Slugs first homer

Narvaez went 2-for-4 with with a solo home run and two RBI during Thursday's win against the Cardinals. Narvaez provided instant offense when he took Adam Wainwright yard in the second inning to record his first homer of the season. One frame later, he added an RBI double to put the Brewers up 3-0. Thursday's effort was the first notable offensive production of the campaign for Narvaez, as he entered the game with one hit in eight at-bats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jace Peterson: Picks up second steal

Peterson went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals. Peterson had not picked up a hit prior to Thursday, but he finally got on the board with an infield single in the fourth inning. While Peterson has not made much contact, he has reached base four times via the walk and is one of just 13 players league-wide who has recorded more than one steal. He figures to remain on the favorable end of a third-base platoon with Mike Brosseau until Luis Urias (quad) is ready to play.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Blasts first homer

Smith went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Reds. Smith drove in a run with an infield single in the first inning, and he got a little help with his three-run homer in the seventh. The ball hit off the top of the outfield wall and bounced off the back of Jake Fraley's glove, careening over the fence for a home run. The long ball was Smith's first this season and doubled his RBI total from three to six. The backstop is slashing .267/.353/.533 through 17 plate appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Brewers
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Falls short of win

Gonsolin didn't factor unto the decision during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Cincinnati, allowing three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four scoreless innings. Gonsolin permitted baserunners in each inning but was able to escape unscathed, most notably dodging a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. The 27-year-old has now allowed just one run through two starts, though he's only pitched seven total innings and hasn't made it past 74 pitches. He's set to take on Atlanta on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Panhandle Post

Cubs new star leads win over Rockies in series opener

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland. Kris Bryant went 2 for 5 as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the opener of Bryant’s second series against his former team. Bryant was traded by the Cubs to San Francisco last season and signed with the Rockies after the lockout.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Off to strong start

Gott tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. Gott entered Thursday's contest in the sixth inning with the Brewers up five runs, and he blanked the Cardinals over two frames while facing just one batter over the minimum. Gott did not appear in a big-league game in 2021, but he is doing his best to hold down a spot in the Brewers' bullpen, giving up just two hits and posting a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings to date.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Notches first theft

Taylor went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in a victory versus Minnesota on Tuesday. Taylor's seventh-inning triple was his first of the campaign and pushed his hitting streak to open the season to three games. He's batted out of the bottom third of the order in each of his appearances thus far but has been one of the Dodgers' best hitters with a .455/.462/.818 slash line over 13 plate appearances. Taylor is hitting out of the No. 6 slot for the first time this season in Wednesday's contest against the Twins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Face Reds in Home Opener at Dodger Stadium Tonight

The Los Angeles Dodgers will celebrate their 60th year at Dodger Stadium with their home opener Thursday night against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler against Luis Cessa for the Reds. Buehler was the opening day starter for the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Slugs first homer

Lux went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and three strikeouts Wednesday against the Twins. Lux tallied his first long ball of the season in the middle of a trio of consecutive home runs for the Dodgers in the eighth inning. His lack of contact in other plate appearances was a bit alarming, but he had not struck out across his first four starts of the campaign. Overall, Lux has shown strong form early on, tallying six hits across 20 total plate appearances while also recording two extra-base knocks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH

