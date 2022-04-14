ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Jury finds Apple Valley man guilty of murdering his 11-month-old son

By Victor Valley News Group
vvng.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said that on April 1, 2022 a jury found 37-year-old Lucas Dingman, a resident of Apple Valley, guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of his 11-month-old son, Bradley Dingman. On the morning of May...

www.vvng.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
Iowa State
City
San Francisco, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bradley, CA
City
Apple Valley, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#Sentencing#Attorney S Office#Da#Providence St Josephs
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Inmate at Adelanto detention center kills another inmate inside cell: Sheriff

An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
ADELANTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy