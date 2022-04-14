Jury finds Apple Valley man guilty of murdering his 11-month-old son
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said that on April 1, 2022 a jury found 37-year-old Lucas Dingman, a resident of Apple Valley, guilty of 2nd-degree murder in the death of his 11-month-old son, Bradley Dingman. On the morning of May...
