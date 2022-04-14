ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

The Walker name continues on the diamond at CSI

kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Reynolds returns to the Magic Valley after a short stint at Ridgevue High School, where he’s been since 2020. Joseph Bertao committed to Idaho State...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

CSI to host construction hiring fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a new job in the construction field, the College of Southern Idaho and Southern Idaho Economic Development have an opportunity for you. This Thursday, they are hosting a hiring fair for those interested in all different aspects of construction.
ECONOMY
kmvt

Declo hires Cody Powers

The rain might have left the CSI players soaked, but the walk-off wild pitch was worth it, to beat Southern Nevada on Thursday. Nearly 20 years after retiring, the legend of James “Skip” Walker still resonates over the College of Southern Idaho. Reynolds takes Canyon Ridge job. Updated:...
DECLO, ID
kmvt

Hansen’s Gomes becomes first Husky cheerleader to be on scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hansen’s Natalie Gomes signed with the College of Southern Idaho cheer team Friday, making her the first Husky cheerleader to ever be on scholarship at the next level. Gomes didn’t even pick up the sport until her junior year and didn’t even compete...
HANSEN, ID
Laramie Live

Wyoming Hoops Officially Adds Trio of Transfers

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Wednesday the addition of a trio of transfers along with a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson will join the Cowboys from the University of Southern California and Jake Kyman joins the Pokes from UCLA. All three transfers will have two seasons of eligibility. Cheyenne Central’s Nathanial Talcih will join the program as a preferred walk-on.
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
Local
Idaho Sports
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Legion Baseball Scoreboard: April 11-17, 2022

The 2022 American Legion baseball continues in mid-April with more action on the baseball diamond. After getting postponed a day, Gillette, plus both Cheyenne teams, Jackson, Laramie, Riverton, and Rock Springs are scheduled to make their season debut, weather permitting. Game schedules are subject to change. If you have an...
CHEYENNE, WY
kmvt

Boise State signs highest-rated recruit in program history

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State Men’s Basketball signed the highest rated recruit in program history. 6′10′ forward Sadraque Nganga out of Arizona Compass Prep in Phoenix will join a Broncos team that just boasted a school record, 27 wins. Both 247 Sports and ESPN rank Nganga as a top 100 prospect, coming in at 76th and 86th respectively.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Csi#Idaho State University#Ridgevue High School#Utah State Eastern
kmvt

N. Idaho remains found in 1984 identified as Oklahoma man

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Skeletal remains found in 1984 have been positively identified as an Oklahoma man who went missing in 1982 in his mid-20s, officials in northern Idaho said. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said DNA testing with potential family members found through a genealogy database...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
kmvt

New school coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With brick and mortar locations in Pocatello, Meridian, and Nampa, in addition to a statewide virtual academy, Gem Prep are paving the path towards becoming educational leaders in Southern Idaho. “We are a free K-12 public charter school with an emphasis on college prep,”...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmvt

Declo hires new girls basketball coach

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Declo High School will have a new girls basketball coach this coming school year. Cody Powers is taking the reigns after coaching Raft River High School girls basketball, most recently as of the 2020-2021 season. The Hornets are coming off a 10-14 season and an...
DECLO, ID
Clackamas Review

Gladstone kids compete in Oregon book battle

50 students from John Wetten Elementary School join in statewide literacy contestFifty fourth and fifth graders from John Wetten Elementary faced off this week, competing in the Oregon Battle of the Books. The statewide contest is an opportunity for students to read and answer questions about 16 different titles, including fiction, biography, non-fiction and a graphic novel. Eight teams from John Wetten competed, and they came up with imaginative names like the Fire Readers, the War Bees and Unstoppable Frogs. All received an orange OBOB T-shirt for the event. The children also received many of the OBOB titles free, thanks to a grant from First Book of Oregon. "My favorite book was 'Astrid the Unstoppable,'" said student Leonie Marlia. "It really inspired me." Fourth grader Saul Villarr added, "I liked 'Guts,' because it was funny and I liked the characters." "The best thing about this event is the camaraderie of reading and sharing books," said library assistant Kim Burke, who organized the event. "The kids read anywhere from four titles to all 16. The diverse options on this year's list encouraged them to branch out and explore different genres than they usually read." {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
kmvt

Bertao commits to ISU

Nearly 20 years after retiring, the legend of James “Skip” Walker still resonates over the College of Southern Idaho. Ted Reynolds returns to the Magic Valley after a short stint at Ridgevue High School, where he’s been since 2020. Twin Falls edges Minico on the diamond, local...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KULR8

Former MSUB, Billings Central guard Chrishon Dixon headed to Montana Tech

BILLINGS- Former MSUB and Billings Central guard Chrishon Dixon is headed back to the Treasure State. On Friday, he announced on twitter his commitment to play next season in Butte for Montana Tech. Montana Tech is coming off a historic season where the Orediggers won the Frontier Conference championship and...
BILLINGS, MT
kmvt

Buhl Rotary Invitational in the books

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 16 teams attended the Buhl Rotary Invitational on Friday. After the final results were tallied, Canyon Ridge earned the honor of being named the boys team champion, while Raft River is the girls winner. The lone race we captured was the girls 800m medley relay....
BUHL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy