Jacksonville, FL

Jags get LB Chapelle Russell back after he signs ERFA contract

By James Johnson
 2 days ago
While the Jacksonville Jaguars did lose Myles Jack, they’ve done a good job retaining the depth they had at linebacker and even added a starter in Foyesade Oluokun this offseason. Earlier this week, we mentioned that the Jags were able to re-sign exclusive rights free agent Jamir Jones, but he wasn’t the only player within the group retained. The Jags were also able to retain another exclusive rights free agent linebacker in Chapelle Russell, too.

Russell, 25, will be joining the team after spending all of last season with them. He was initially picked up by the Tampa Bay Bucs out of Temple in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was later waived in January of 2021.

Russell will be returning to a situation where there is a familiar face at the defensive coordinator role. That familiar face is Mike Caldwell, who was a part of the Bucs staff as a linebackers coach when Russell was drafted by them. Caldwell will be replacing last year’s defensive coordinator, Joe Cullen, as head coach Doug Pederson brought him in to be a key part of his staff.

Russell played in 16 games for the Jags last season. He was able to garner 18 total tackles in the process. He’ll now enter the offseason as a depth piece with familiarity with Caldwell’s tendencies, which should help him make the roster again if he has a good preseason.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Lb Chapelle Russell#Erfa#Bucs#Jags Wire
